About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Genetic Mutations Key for COVID Susceptibility In India

by Colleen Fleiss on January 10, 2022 at 9:12 PM
Font : A-A+

Genetic Mutations Key for COVID Susceptibility In India

In India, multiple genetic mutations are responsible for coronavirus susceptibility, stated a team of researchers at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

The team led by Professor Gyaneshwer Chaubey analyzed the TMPRSS2 gene among global populations and found that it accounted for the COVID-19 severity in the Indian population.

Advertisement


The study has been published in the international journal "Infection, Genetics, and Evolution".

Professor Chaubey said that the coronavirus (SARS-CoV2), the causative agent for COVID-19, employs the ACE2 receptor to enter the host cell through S protein, priming by a serine protease, TMPRSS2.
Advertisement

Mutation in the ACE2 and TMPRSS2 genes accounts for the disparity in disease susceptibility between populations.

The team also included Professor Chaubey's lab scientists Rudra Kumar Pandey, Anshika Srivastava, and Prajjval Pratap Singh.

The team analyzed next-generation sequencing (NGS) data of 393 global samples.

"Our analysis of phylogenetic relatedness showed a closer affinity of South Asians with the West Eurasian populations; therefore, host disease susceptibility and severity, particularly in the context of TMPRSS2, will be closer to West Eurasian instead of East Eurasians," said Rudra Kumar Pandey, the first author of the study.

The study has also reported a mutation rs2070788 which significantly increases TMPRSS2 expression in lungs and is associated with the high case fatality rate among Indian populations.

Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< UK Virologist Says 'Deltacron' a Lab Contamination, Not a Ne...
User-Friendly Braille Maps Soon for Visually Challenged Stud... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Children Above 5 Years of Age in USA Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccination
Children Above 5 Years of Age in USA Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccination
Healthy Breakfast Routine Can Reduce Stubborn Belly Fat
Healthy Breakfast Routine Can Reduce Stubborn Belly Fat
Eating Grapes May Cut Down the Risk of Heart Attack and Stroke
Eating Grapes May Cut Down the Risk of Heart Attack and Stroke
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Genetics and Stem Cells Gilbert’s Syndrome McArdle Disease Christianson Syndrome Green Fungus Post-COVID Syndrome Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) 

Recommended Reading
Prime Minister Modi Congratulates Citizens on 150 Crore COVID-19 Vaccination 'Milestone'
Prime Minister Modi Congratulates Citizens on 150 Crore COVID-19 Vaccination 'Milestone'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed citizens on striking the "milestone" of over 150 crore COVID-19 ...
COVID-19 Cases Top 304.8 Million
COVID-19 Cases Top 304.8 Million
Globally, COVID-19 cases have swelled to more than 5.48 million and vaccinations to over 9.39 ......
Mega COVID-19 Vaccination Camp: Tamil Nadu Vaccinates 17.34 Lakh People
Mega COVID-19 Vaccination Camp: Tamil Nadu Vaccinates 17.34 Lakh People
In the 18th mega COVID-19 vaccination camp, the Tamil Nadu Health Department has vaccinated ......
COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Dose may Neutralize the Omicron Variant
COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Dose may Neutralize the Omicron Variant
Researchers demonstrated that the COVID-19 variant Omicron is less sensitive to neutralizing ......
Christianson Syndrome
Christianson Syndrome
Christianson syndrome is a condition that occurs due to mutations (abnormal changes) in the gene SLC...
Gilbert’s Syndrome
Gilbert’s Syndrome
Gilbert’s syndrome is a common, mild liver disease in which a liver enzyme required to process bilir...
Green Fungus
Green Fungus
Green fungus or Aspergillosis is caused by a common mold, which exists both indoors and outdoors. Ev...
McArdle Disease
McArdle Disease
McArdle disease is a genetic disorder in which the body cannot breakdown glycogen in the muscles. It...
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)
Multisystem inflammatory syndromeis a life-threatening illness that causes complex reactions of immu...
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from COVID-19...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close