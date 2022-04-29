Genetic Links Found Between Severe COVID-19 and Other Disorders

Advertisement

Phenome-wide association study (PheWAS) was conducted to examine links between variants often found in Veterans who experienced severe COVID-19 and variants associated with a broad selection of medical conditions

Some of these variants may also be associated with other medical conditions that may already be well understood; identifying these shared variants could improve understanding of COVID-19 and illuminate potential new paths for treatment.To identify shared variants, Verma and colleagues used an unprecedented dataset of genotypic information linked to electronic health record data (EHR) for more than 650,000 U.S. veterans.The analysis revealed that certain variants associated with COVID-19 are also associated with known risk factors for COVID-19.Particularly strong links were found for variants associated with venous embolism and thrombosis, as well as type 2 diabetes and ischemic heart disease—two known COVID-19 risk factors.The analysis also found genetic links between severe COVID-19 and neutropenia for Veterans of African and Hispanic ancestry; these links did not appear for those of European ancestry.Among respiratory conditions, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and chronic alveolar lung disease shared genetic links with severe COVID-19, but other respiratory infections and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) did not.Some variants associated with severe COVID-19 were also associated with reduced risk of autoimmune conditions, such as psoriasis and lupus. These findings highlight the need to carefully weigh various aspects of the immune system when developing new treatments.Despite some limitations of the PheWAS method, these findings could help deepen understanding of COVID-19 and guide the development of new treatments.