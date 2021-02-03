by Anjanee Sharma on  March 2, 2021 at 5:25 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Genetic Links Between Eating Disorders and Other Psychiatric Disorders
Genome analysis of over 20,000 British individuals has revealed genetic links between eating disorders, mental illnesses, and body weight regulation.

Many recent studies have pointed out that anorexia nervosa shares predisposing genetic markers with various other psychiatric disorders.

Genetic associations of anthropometric traits (like weight, BMI, or waist circumference) are different for each eating disorder, making the genetic predisposition to these traits a distinctive feature.


The most prevalent eating disorders in Western Europe are anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, and binge-eating disorder; four in ten people in Western Europe experience them at some point in their lives.

Nadia Micali, who led the research team, explains, "Previous studies, which highlighted a genetic association between a high risk of anorexia nervosa and a low risk of obesity, have begun to lift the veil on certain aspects of how eating disorders develop that had been mostly neglected until then."

However, she adds that the same has not been studied for bulimia nervosa and binge-eating disorder.

The study aimed to understand the similarities and differences among all eating disorders in the role of genes governing body weight. The team obtained data on DNA, basic health, and responses to health questionnaires, including possible psychiatric disorders and eating disorder history of over 20,000 individuals.

Dr. Christopher Hübel, first author, says, "We're grateful for this access as we were able to conduct multifactorial analyses and calculate more than 250 polygenic scores for each person."

He explains that each polygenic score sums the risk genes involved in a specific trait, such as depression. The higher the score, the greater the genetic risk. Polygenic scores for psychiatric disorders (like schizophrenia and obsessive-compulsive disorder) and metabolic and physical traits like (insulin sensitivity, obesity, and high BMI) were calculated.

The research team then examined the associations between the volunteers' polygenic scores (representing genetic liability to psychiatric disorders, metabolic and physical traits) and eating disorders.

Findings showed that along with genetic similarities between all three major eating disorders, there exist notable differences.

Micali states that the eating disorders share genetic risks with certain psychiatric disorders - schizophrenia and depression, in particular. Whereas, there are differences in the genetics of body weight regulation - genetics of anorexia nervosa are the opposite of bulimia nervosa and binge-eating disorder. Anorexia was linked to a low genetic risk of obesity, and low BMI.

"The "metabolic and physical component would therefore direct the individual either towards anorexia nervosa or towards bulimia nervosa or binge-eating disorder," explains Micali.

The study also confirmed a genetic relationship between binge-eating disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). These disorders share high impulsivity.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Binge Eating Disorder
When a person overeats, he is unable to control his hunger pangs, while during an emotional/binge eating session, he is incapable of controlling his emotions.
READ MORE
Chronic Dieting - Is it an Eating Disorder?
Chronic dieting is associated with eating disorders that mainly include unhealthy eating practices such as severe calorie restriction in diet of men or women who on a regular basis follow fad diets mainly to reduce weight.
READ MORE
Orthorexia Nervosa
Are you a Health Food Junkie? Are you obsessed with what you eat all the time? You may be a victim of a condition called Orthorexia Nervosa.
READ MORE
Sleep Eating Disorders
Sleep-related eating disorders are abnormal eating behaviors that occur during night. Sleep related eating disorder is a part of parasomnias.
READ MORE
Anorexia Nervosa
Anorexia nervosa is an eating disorder most commonly found among teenage girls. Anorexia nervosa is characterized by a very low body weight, generally defined as 15% below the Body Mass Index.
READ MORE
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) - A Psychological Disorder
Do you worry too much about defects in your body? Then you must definitely check if the symptoms resemble those of body dysmorphic disorder.
READ MORE
Bulimia Nervosa
The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.
READ MORE
Christianson Syndrome
Christianson syndrome is a condition that occurs due to mutations (abnormal changes) in the gene SLC9A6 that is present on X chromosome. It primarily affects the nervous system.
READ MORE
Eating Disorders
Eating disorders involve extreme attitudes and behaviors towards food and weight. It has the highest suicidal mortality rate than other mental illnesses.
READ MORE
Female Athlete Triad
Female athlete triad is caused by extreme dieting and exercise usually among young women athletes and leads to abnormal menstruation, an unhealthy body and in extreme cases even death.
READ MORE
Postpartum Psychosis
What is Postpartum Psychosis? Find the facts of Puerperal (postpartum) psychosis including symptoms, causes, treatment, diagnosis, stages and more information
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

More News on:

Anorexia NervosaBulimia NervosaSleep Eating DisordersGenetics and Stem CellsChristianson SyndromeFemale Athlete TriadBody Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) - A Psychological DisorderPostpartum PsychosisEating Disorders