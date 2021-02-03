Genetic Links Between Eating Disorders and Other Psychiatric Disorders

The most prevalent eating disorders in Western Europe are anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, and binge-eating disorder; four in ten people in Western Europe experience them at some point in their lives.Nadia Micali, who led the research team, explains,However, she adds that the same has not been studied for bulimia nervosa and binge-eating disorder.The study aimed to understand the similarities and differences among all eating disorders in the role of genes governing body weight. The team obtained data on DNA, basic health, and responses to health questionnaires, including possible psychiatric disorders and eating disorder history of over 20,000 individuals.Dr. Christopher Hübel, first author, says,He explains that each polygenic score sums the risk genes involved in a specific trait, such as depression. The higher the score, the greater the genetic risk. Polygenic scores for psychiatric disorders (like schizophrenia and obsessive-compulsive disorder) and metabolic and physical traits like (insulin sensitivity, obesity, and high BMI) were calculated.The research team then examined the associations between the volunteers' polygenic scores (representing genetic liability to psychiatric disorders, metabolic and physical traits) and eating disorders.Findings showed that along with genetic similarities between all three major eating disorders, there exist notable differences.Micali states that the eating disorders share genetic risks with certain psychiatric disorders - schizophrenia and depression, in particular. Whereas, there are differences in the genetics of body weight regulation - genetics of anorexia nervosa are the opposite of bulimia nervosa and binge-eating disorder. Anorexia was linked to a low genetic risk of obesity, and low BMI.explains Micali.The study also confirmed a genetic relationship between binge-eating disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). These disorders share high impulsivity.Source: Medindia