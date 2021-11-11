Genetic Link to Non-alcoholic Inflammatory Liver Disease Discovered

Advertisement

The team studied a particular mouse line known as "C57BL/6", or B6, to test this hypothesis. Albino B6 mice have a single change, known as a point mutation, in the gene tyrosinase. This affects the function of the tyrosinase enzyme so that the albino mice cannot produce melanin properly, losing pigmentation and becoming white instead of black.Dietary cholesterol contributes to the development of liver inflammation, and so the team fed both albino and black B6 mice a high cholesterol diet for 10 weeks. They found that black B6 mice exhibited no symptoms over the entire course of the diet, while approximately 50% of the albino B6 mice showed a severe phenotype, developing liver injury after a single day that progressed to NASH after 2 weeks.The team further showed that the albino B6 mice showed high expression of tyrosinase in the small intestine. "This could affect the susceptibility of the mice to NASH by affecting the uptake of cholesterol in the small intestine," says senior author Assistant Professor Michito Hamada, "pointing to a potential mechanism for this increased susceptibility.""As the point mutation in the tyrosinase gene is the only genetic difference between B6 albino and B6 black mice," explains Assistant Professor Hamada, "our work will facilitate the identification of genetic susceptibility factors for the development of NASH and expand the understanding of the pathophysiology of NASH."Source: Eurekalert