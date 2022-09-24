Genetic Link Linked to Beat Synchronization Revealed

Around 69 genetic variants linked to beat synchronization have been discovered. Beat synchronization is the ability to move in synchrony with the beat of music.



An international team of scientists, including the Vanderbilt Genetics Institute and 23andMe, demonstrated that human capacity to move in synchrony with a musical beat (termed beat synchronization) is partially coded in the human genome.

Genetic Variations & Beat Synchronization

Many of the genes associated with beat synchronization are involved in central nervous system function, including genes expressed very early in brain development and in areas underlying auditory and motor skills, according to co-senior author Reyna Gordon, PhD, associate professor in the Department of Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery and co-director of the Vanderbilt Music Cognition Lab.