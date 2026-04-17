Genetic Link Found: Why GLP-1 Diabetes Drugs May Fail

Despite many drug options, over half of type 2 diabetes patients fail to reach healthy blood sugar targets (HbA1c < 7%).
Approximately 10% of the population carries specific genetic variants that cause GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) resistance, significantly reducing the effectiveness of popular Type 2 diabetes drugs.(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Type 2 diabetes risk alleles in peptidyl-glycine alpha-amidating monooxygenase influence GLP-1 levels and response to GLP-1 receptor agonists
Go to source) A decade-long study led by Stanford Medicine reveals that these genetic glitches in the PAM gene prevent the body from properly using the GLP-1 hormone. PAM stands for “Peptidyl-glycine alpha-amidating monooxygenase.” Specifically, the PAM enzyme fails to facilitate the essential chemical modification needed for these hormones to become biologically active.
While more than 25% of patients with Type 2 diabetes (T2D) now rely on GLP-1 receptor agonists, these new findings explain why many fail to reach their blood sugar (HbA1c) targets.
The research, published in Genome Medicine, utilized human trials and mouse models to show that while these variants impact blood sugar regulation, their effect on weight loss drugs remains a subject of ongoing study. This discovery marks a breakthrough in precision medicine, offering a path to genetic testing that ensures patients receive the most effective diabetes treatment for their DNA.
Personalizing Diabetes Care: Predicting Patient Response to GLP-1 Drugs through Genetics“In some of the trials, we saw that individuals who had those variants were unable to lower their blood glucose levels as effectively after six months of treatment,” said Anna Gloyn, DPhil, professor of pediatrics and of genetics, and one of the study’s senior authors. At that point, a doctor would likely change the patient’s drug regimen.
Knowing ahead of time who is likely to respond would help patients get on the right drugs faster — a step toward precision medicine, Gloyn said. The other senior author is Markus Stoffel, MD, PhD, professor of metabolic diseases at the Institute of Molecular Health Sciences, ETH Zurich in Switzerland.
The lead authors of the study are Mahesh Umapathysivam, MBBS, DPhil, an endocrinologist and clinical researcher at Adelaide University in Australia and a former trainee with Gloyn, and Elisa Araldi, PhD, associate professor of medicine and surgery at the University of Parma in Italy and a former trainee with Stoffel.
“When I treat patients in the diabetes clinic, I see a huge variation in response to these GLP-1-based medications and it is difficult to predict this response clinically,” Umapathysivam said. “This is the first step in being able to use someone’s genetic make-up to help us improve that decision-making process.”
The study is the first in-depth investigation of GLP-1 resistance, but the researchers have yet to pin down the mechanism.
“That is the million-dollar question,” Gloyn said. “We have ticked off this enormous list of all the ways in which we thought GLP-1 resistance might come about. No matter what we’ve done, we’ve not been able to nail precisely why they are resistant.”
GLP-1 Drug Resistance Linked to High But Ineffective Hormone LevelsThe researchers focused on two genetic variants that handicap an enzyme known as PAM (peptidyl-glycine alpha-amidating monooxygenase), which is uniquely capable of activating many hormones in the body, including GLP-1.
“PAM is a truly fascinating enzyme because it’s the only enzyme we have that’s capable of a chemical process called amidation, which increases the half-life or the potency of biologically active peptides,” Gloyn said. “We thought, if you have a problem with this enzyme, there’s going to be multiple aspects of your biology that are not working properly.”
In fact, PAM variants were known to be more common in people with diabetes; Gloyn had shown that they impair insulin release by the pancreas. The researchers wondered whether the genetic glitch also affects GLP-1, a gut hormone that plays an important role in blood sugar control after a meal by stimulating insulin release, slowing stomach emptying and reducing appetite. GLP-1 receptor agonist medications work by mimicking this hormone.
They recruited adult participants with and without a PAM variant known as p.S539W, had them drink a sugary solution and measured their blood every five minutes for the next four hours. (They studied participants who did not have diabetes because the disease introduces more confounding variables). The researchers suspected that people with the PAM variant would have lower levels of GLP-1 in their blood, perhaps because the unamidated form would be less stable. “What we actually saw was they had increased levels of GLP-1,” Gloyn said. “This was the opposite of what we imagined we would find.”
“Despite people with the PAM variant having higher circulating levels of GLP-1, we saw no evidence of higher biological activity. They were not reducing their blood sugar levels more quickly. More GLP-1 was needed to have the same biological effect, meaning they were resistant to GLP-1.”
PAM Gene Deficiency Accelerates Gastric Emptying and Impacts GLP-1 Drug EfficacyThe results were so surprising, Gloyn’s team spent the next several years confirming them. “We couldn’t understand this, which is why we looked as many different ways as we could to see if this was a really robust observation,” she said.
They collaborated with researchers in Zurich who were studying mouse models that had the PAM gene knocked out. The mice also showed signs of GLP-1 resistance: elevated levels of GLP-1 that did not help regulate blood sugar.
A key function of GLP-1 — and drugs that mimic it — is to slow the passage of food through the stomach, known as gastric emptying, which helps with both glucose regulation and weight loss. The researchers found that mice lacking the PAM gene had faster gastric emptying. Treating the mice with a GLP-1 receptor agonist did not slow their gastric emptying.
They also observed less response to GLP-1 in the pancreas and in the gut of these mice, indicative of GLP-1 resistance, yet there was no change in the expression of GLP-1 receptors in these tissues. Teaming up with researchers in Copenhagen, they showed that a PAM defect does not alter the GLP-1 receptors’ ability to bind GLP-1, nor how the hormone signals through the receptor. This suggests GLP-1 resistance emerges further downstream.
Genetic Traits Hinder GLP-1 Drugs Without Affecting Other Diabetes TreatmentsTo see if GLP-1 resistance translated into therapeutic differences, researchers examined data from several clinical trials of GLP-1 receptor agonists in people with diabetes. In a meta-analysis of three trials, with a total of 1,119 participants, those with PAM variants were less responsive to the drugs and less successful in lowering their HbA1c, a measure of average blood sugar levels.
About a quarter of non-carriers reached the recommended HbA1c target after six months of treatment, compared with 11.5% of participants with the p.S539W variant and 18.5% of participants with the p.D563G variant. Participants with the variants did not respond differently to other common diabetes treatments, including sulfonylureas, metformin and DPP-4i.
“What was really striking was that we saw no effect from whether you have a variant on your response to other types of diabetes medications,” Gloyn said. “We can see very clearly that this is specific to medications that are working through GLP-1 receptor pharmacology.”
In two other clinical trials, funded by pharmaceutical companies, which were not included in the meta-analysis due to methodological differences, the drug responses were similar between carriers and non-carriers. These trials used longer-acting GLP-1 receptor agonists, Gloyn said, which may help counter GLP-1 resistance.
Genetic Influence on Weight Loss Responses to GLP-1 DrugsGloyn’s team first observed GLP-1 resistance nearly 10 years ago, before the explosion of interest in GLP-1 receptor agonists as weight-loss drugs. Only two of the clinical trials analyzed in the study provided weight data, which showed no difference in weight loss between those with and without PAM variants, but the data is too limited to be conclusive, Gloyn said.
A trove of clinical trial data on how genetics influence various responses to GLP-1 receptor agonists, including weight loss, likely exists, though that data has been difficult to come by.
“It’s very common for pharmaceutical companies to collect genetic data on their participants,” she said. “For the newer GLP-1 medications, it would be useful to look at whether there are genetic variants, like the variants in PAM, that explain poor responders to their medications.”
For now, the mechanism driving GLP-1 resistance remains unresolved, but it is likely complex and multifactorial, Gloyn said. She likens the phenomenon to insulin resistance, which is still not fully understood decades after its discovery. Nevertheless, scientists have found ways to treat insulin resistance.
“There are a whole class of medications that are insulin sensitizers, so perhaps we can develop medications that will allow people to be sensitized to GLP-1s or find formulations of GLP-1, like the longer-acting versions, that avoid the GLP-1 resistance.” she said.
Reference:
- Type 2 diabetes risk alleles in peptidyl-glycine alpha-amidating monooxygenase influence GLP-1 levels and response to GLP-1 receptor agonists - (https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s13073-026-01630-0)
Source-Eurekalert