medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. General Health News

Genetic Information in Our Skin Microbiome

by Jeffil Obadiah on  March 7, 2020 at 10:26 PM General Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Netherton syndrome, a rare skin disease caused by a single genetic mutation, is exacerbated by the presence of two common Staphylococcal bacteria living on human skin, one of which was previously thought to only offer protective properties, report University of California San Diego School of Medicine researchers.
Genetic Information in Our Skin Microbiome
Genetic Information in Our Skin Microbiome


"Our study shows how closely tied the human genome is to the genetic information in our skin microbiome. This rare disease is due to a mutation in a human gene. But, in adults, the symptoms of the disease are driven by the skin microbiome," said senior author Richard Gallo, MD, PhD, Irma Gigli Distinguished Professor and chair of the Department of Dermatology at UC San Diego School of Medicine.

Show Full Article


"The two genomes work closely together. When one is off, even by a single gene, the other genome reacts."

In a multi-institutional study published online in Cell Reports on March 3, 2020, Gallo and collaborators identified how Staphylococcus aureus and Staphylococcus epidermidis can act as a catalyst for skin inflammation and barrier damage in mouse models.

S. aureus is a pathogenic bacteria known to aggravate skin conditions, such as atopic dermatitis. When it becomes resistant to antibiotics, it is known as methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus or MRSA. It is a leading cause of death resulting from infection in the United States.

Conversely, S. epidermidis is common on healthy human skin and presumed benign. In a previous study, Gallo reported that a specific strain of this bacterium seemed to hold a protective property by secreting a chemical that kills several types of cancer cells but does not appear to be toxic to normal cells. S. epidermidis was also known to promote wound repair, skin immunity and limit pathogen infections. It was not known that, in some cases, S. epidermidis can have pathogenic effects.

Netherton syndrome is a result of a mutation in the SPINK5 gene, which normally provides instructions for making a protein called LEKT1. This protein is a type of protease inhibitor.

With the loss of LEKT1, excess proteases are stimulated by Staphylococcal bacteria on people with Netherton syndrome. This protease activity leads to a breakdown of proteins and skin inflammation.

"This is a major breakthrough for these patients as it describes how we can treat a human genetic mutation by targeting the microbiome," said Gallo, who is also a faculty member in the Center for Microbiome Innovation at UC San Diego. "Altering bacterial gene expression is much easier than trying to fix a mutation in humans."

Researchers swabbed the skin of 10 people with Netherton syndrome and found that their skin microbiome had an abundance of certain strains of S. aureus and S. epidermidis. However, unlike the skin of normal subjects, the excess bacteria produced genes that could not be controlled due to the gene mutation in Netherton syndrome.

According to the National Institutes of Health, most people with this recessive inherited genetic disorder have immune system-related problems, such as food allergies, hay fever, asthma, or an inflammatory skin disorder called eczema. It is estimated that 1 in 200,000 newborns are affected.

"In addition to demonstrating how an abnormal skin microbiome promotes inflammation in Netherton syndrome, this study provides one of the most detailed genomic descriptions to date of the skin microbiome," said Gallo.



Source: Newswise

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Recommended Reading

Dermatomyostitis

Dermatomyostitis (DM) is an uncommon, inflammatory disease affecting the connective tissues. It is characterized by symptoms such as skin rashes and muscle weakness.

Chromoblastomycosis

Chromoblastomycosis, a chronic fungal skin disease, infects the skin and subcutaneous tissue through the opening of a traumatic injury. This dermatiaceous fungal infection responds slowly to fungal treatment.

Boils / Skin Abscess

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Boils / Skin Abscess

Christianson Syndrome

Christianson syndrome is a condition that occurs due to mutations (abnormal changes) in the gene SLC9A6 that is present on X chromosome. It primarily affects the nervous system.

Hives

Hives or Urticaria are allergic skin reaction that appear suddenly in clusters or as single bumps on the skin surface and can be itchy.

Pemphigus

Pemphigus is a rare group of autoimmune diseases that affect the skin and mucous membranes causing blisters and sores that fail to heal.

Pityriasis Rosea

Pityriasis rosea is a common skin disease that is not contagious. It manifests as oval-shaped, pink or red rash

Scleroderma

Scleroderma or CREST syndrome is a chronic, auto immune disease which manifests as thick, dry, fibrous skin. Scleroderma/CREST syndrome is classified as rheumatic and connective tissue disease.

Skin Self Examination

The skin self examination means checking ones own skin for any visible abnormal growths or unusual change in its continuity and appearance.

Vitiligo

Vitiligo is a skin disease characterized by patches of unpigmented skin. Vitiligo is usually slowly progressive. Melanin is either destroyed or not produced.

More News on:

Boils / Skin AbscessGenetics and Stem CellsPityriasis roseaPemphigusHivesSclerodermaVitiligoSkin Self ExaminationChristianson SyndromeDermatomyostitis

What's New on Medindia

International Women's Day: Let's Build a Gender Equal World

Eating More Plant Protein to Keep Your Heart Healthy

Listening to Music may Help Stroke Patients Recover Faster
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive