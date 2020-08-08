by Samhita Vitta on  August 8, 2020 at 10:50 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Genetic Cause for Development Defects of Excretory Organs Discovered
Single gene mutations are likely to result in serious developmental disorders of the genitalia and excretory organs, according to a study in zebrafish by the researchers at the University of Bonn.

The results are published in the journal Frontiers in Cell and Developmental Biology.

One in 10,000 newborns is born with malformations of the bladder, intestines or genitals. These symptoms are part of the so-called bladder exstrophy epispadias complex, abbreviated BEEC. Since the disorder tends to run in families, it is assumed to have a genetic cause. However, up to now there has been disagreement as to exactly which genetic material is affected or whether there are even several genes involved.


The recently published study sheds light on this issue. Four years ago, researchers led by Prof. Dr. Heiko Reutter from the Institute of Human Genetics at the University of Bonn discovered a gene that is abnormal in sick children. The gene bears the cryptic abbreviation SLC20A1.

"We have now taken a closer look at its function," explains Magdalena Rieke, who is completing her doctorate under Prof. Reutter.

The researcher also benefited from the expertise of a university working group that only marginally deals with congenital malformations: Prof. Dr. Benjamin Odermatt researches the cause of neurological diseases at the Section of Neuroanatomy.

The zebrafish serves as a model organism. Not only because it can be easily kept in an appropriate habitat and reproduces quickly: Many of its genes are also found in a very similar form in humans.

Zebrafish as genetic model

This also includes SLC20A1. "We used an active substance in the animals to prevent the gene from being translated into proteins," explains Rieke.

"As a result, the growing larvae showed disrupted development of their excretory organs. This indicates that SLC20A1 really does appear to play a central role in the correct formation of these organs, and has done so for many millions of years."

The researchers were furthermore able to show that the gene is also active in human embryos, particularly in structures involved in the formation of the excretory organs and genitalia.

In human patients, the researchers found three different mutations of SLC20A1. These anomalies often occur spontaneously. Therefore, even children whose parents are completely healthy may be affected.

Rieke and her colleagues were able to demonstrate the effect of one of these mutations in human cell cultures: It interferes with the controlled degradation of cells, the 'programmed cell death', a very important step in tissue remodeling.

During embryonic development, not only are masses of new cells produced, but some are also deliberately destroyed. This is for instance how the opening of the intestine to the outside, the anus, is created. Researchers refer to the process of programmed cell death as apoptosis.

"This association might explain why mutations in SLC20A1 can cause such severe developmental disorders," speculates Rieke.

Impaired protein folding

SLC20A1 contains the building instructions of a protein that is located in the cell membrane, the fat-like envelope that surrounds the cells.

This protein resembles a long worm that has arranged its body in numerous tight loops that repeatedly run from the outside of the membrane to the inside and back.

Computer models suggest that at least one of the mutations discovered prevents correct folding. This is thought to severely disrupt protein function, and thus also the activation of apoptosis.

It is not yet possible to derive immediate insights for the treatment of BEEC directly from the results. "However, it is essential that we gain a better understanding of the disease mechanism for any possible prevention or therapy," stresses Rieke, who herself works as an assistant doctor in the field of pediatric and adolescent medicine.

In addition to various working groups from Bonn and Germany, research institutions from Sweden, Great Britain, Italy, India and the Netherlands were also involved in the study. It is thus also an example of successful international cooperation.



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Genetic Testing of Diseases
Genetic testing helps to confirm a genetic condition in an individual and involves q complex laboratory techniques
READ MORE
Common Genetic Mutations Found to be the Cause of Several Cancers
A single mutation in splicing factor 3b subunit gene (SF3B1) is the underlying cause of several cancers. This key discovery has therapeutic underpinnings, which can include using CRISPR to correct the rogue mutation and reverse the cancers
READ MORE
Combination of Three Gene Mutations Can Result in Deadly Heart Disease
Human heart disease can be caused by rare, hereditary heterozygous mutations of three genes, reveals a new study. Genetic sequencing was used to prove that cardiac mutations inherited from both father and mother caused heart disease in siblings.
READ MORE
CRISPR-Cas9 can Cause Off-target Mutations
Unexpected DNA changes and off-target mutations in CRISPR-Cas9 edited mouse and human cells were reported in recent research. CRISPR-Cas9 has been heralded as the gene editing tool of choice to correct genetic disorders.
READ MORE
Christianson Syndrome
Christianson syndrome is a condition that occurs due to mutations (abnormal changes) in the gene SLC9A6 that is present on X chromosome. It primarily affects the nervous system.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

More News on:

Genetics and Stem CellsChristianson Syndrome