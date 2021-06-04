by Colleen Fleiss on  April 6, 2021 at 12:14 AM Genetics & Stem Cells News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Genetic Analysis of 53,000+ People Helps Manage Better Battle Dangerous Diseases
The genetic makeup of more than 53,000 people provides valuable insights into heart, lung, blood and sleep disorders. The genetic analysis paves the way for new and better ways to treat and prevent some of the most common causes of disability and death.

The analysis from the Trans-Omics for Precision Medicine (TOPMed) program examines the complete genomes of 53,831 people of diverse backgrounds on different continents. Most are from minority groups, which have been historically underrepresented in genetic studies.

"The Human Genome Project has generated a lot of promises and opportunities for applying genomics to precision medicine, and the TOPMed program is a major step in this direction," said Stephen S. Rich, PhD, a genetics researcher at the University of Virginia School of Medicine who helped lead the project. "An important feature of TOPMed is not only publishing the genomic data on 53,000 people with massive amounts of data related to heart, lung, blood and sleep disorders but also the great diversity of the participants who donated their blood and data."


Historic Genome Analysis

The groundbreaking work identified 400 million genetic variants, of which more than 78% had never been described. Nearly 97% were extremely rare, occurring in less than 1% of people. This sheds light on both how genes mutate and on human evolution itself, the researchers say.

Of the groups studied, people of African descent had the greatest genetic variability, the researchers found. The resulting data is the best ever produced on people of African ancestry, the scientists report in the prestigious journal Nature.

The work also offers important new insights into certain gene variants that can reduce people's ability to benefit from prescription drugs. This can vary by race and ethnic group.

"TOPMed is an important and historic effort to include under-represented minority participants in genetic studies," said Rich, who served on the project's Executive Committee and chaired the Steering Committee. "The work of TOPMed should translate not only into better scientific knowledge but increase diversity at all levels - scientists, trainees, participants - in work to extend personalized medicine for everyone."

Rich was joined in the effort by UVA's Ani Manichaikul, PhD; Joe Mychaleckyj, DPhil; and Aakrosh Ratan, PhD. All four are part of both the Center for Public Health Genomics and UVA's Department of Public Health Sciences.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Sleep Disorders: A Prelude
Sleep disorders include difficulty falling/staying asleep, falling asleep at inappropriate times, excessive sleep or abnormal behaviors associated with sleep.
READ MORE
Newly Engineered Gene Therapy Offers Safer Treatment For Blood Disorders
Potentially safer and more effective gene therapy vector for blood disorders have been developed.
READ MORE
Calculate Your Lifetime Risk of Heart Attack
Heart Risk Calculator assesses the lifetime risk for a heart attack and helps in making the right lifestyle choices to protect your heart.
READ MORE
Foods Inducing Sound Sleep
Insomnia has become a serious health problem and people tend to depend on quick yet risky solutions to get rid of it. But here is the list of nature's best sleep inducing foods right in our kitchen.
READ MORE
Christianson Syndrome
Christianson syndrome is a condition that occurs due to mutations (abnormal changes) in the gene SLC9A6 that is present on X chromosome. It primarily affects the nervous system.
READ MORE
DNA Finger Printing
DNA fingerprinting is a technique which helps forensic scientists and legal experts solve crimes, identity thefts, legal suits and terrorism cases.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

More News on:

DNA Finger PrintingGenetics and Stem CellsChristianson Syndrome