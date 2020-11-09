Genes Play a Role in Sun-seeking Behavior

The researchers studied the health information of 2,500 twins from TwinsUK. The study included the participant's sun-seeking behavior and genetics.
The researchers found that identical twins in a pair were more likely to have a similar sun-seeking behavior than non-identical twins. This finding indicates that genetics play a key role.
The team further identified five key genes involved in the sun-seeking behavior by analyzing 260,00 participants.
These genes have been previously linked to behavioral traits which are associated with risk-taking and addiction, that includes smoking, cannabis and alcohol consumption and number of sexual partners.
The researchers suggest that tackling excessive sun exposure or the use of tanning beds could be more challenging as genetic factors influence them.
People must be aware of the role of genes in sun-seeking behavior and prevent potential harms of excessive sun exposure.
