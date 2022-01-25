Genes may Prevent Diseases in Obese People

Advertisement

"Some people have unlucky fat genes, meaning they store higher levels of fat everywhere, including under the skin, liver, and pancreas. That's associated with a higher risk of diseases such as type 2 diabetes," said Dr. Hanieh Yaghootkar, a lecturer in biosciences at Brunel University London, who led the research.Using a technique known as Mendelian randomization, researchers found thatWhile nine could be said to be unrelated to someone's adiposity and were most likely a result of simply carrying too much weight, such as having deep vein thrombosis or arthritic knees.However, researchers caution that regardless of whether someone has favorable or unfavorable adiposity, being obese is a serious hazard to a person's health, with even those with favorable adiposity still at a heightened risk of diseases such as gallstones, adult-onset asthma, and psoriasis.They also found some other diseases previously thought to be related to someone's weight, such as Alzheimer's, appear to be unconnected.These results also provide evidence that everyone will benefit from losing their extra fat even if they are metabolically healthy. The findings are published in the journalThis study will help medical doctors determine if they should be targeting the adverse effects of someone's obesity, or be trying to get them to shed a few pounds.In contrast, for other conditions, it may be more important to reduce the extra weight as much as, or more than, the damaging high sugar and fat levels in the blood.Source: Medindia