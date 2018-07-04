medindia
Genes Linked to Irritable Bowel Syndrome Discovered

by Colleen Fleiss on  April 7, 2018 at 9:48 PM
DNA variants associated with a higher risk of a doctor's diagnosis of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) in women but not in men, specifically from a region on chromosome 9 previously reported to also influence puberty timing in women (age at first menstruation).
Genes Linked to Irritable Bowel Syndrome Discovered

Irritable bowel syndrome is the most common gastrointestinal disorder. More than 10 per cent of the population, women more than men, suffer from recurrent symptoms including abdominal pain, gas, diarrhoea, and constipation.

Researchers said that the reason behind the cause of the syndrome was largely unknown till date.

"Although we cannot point to individual genes at this early stage, we believe these results are exciting, as they converge with existing data on female preponderance and a role of sex-hormones in IBS," said Mauro D'Amato, Professor at the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden.

For the findings, published in the journal Gastroenterology, the team used genotype data from more than 3,00,000 UK Biobank participants in a genome-wide association study (GWAS).

Further, the team followed up the result in 2,045 patients from IBS expert centres in Sweden, Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy, and the US.

The researchers observed associations with constipation-predominant IBS as well as harder stools, again only in women.

Source: IANS

