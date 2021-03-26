Genes Linked to Function Across the Human Brain

‘A neural map identified by scientists reveal the roles of genes in cognition, perception and feeling. ’

Cognition, for example, was linked more to the gene signatures of inhibitory or excitatory neurons. Affective processes, however, were linked to support cells such as microglia and astrocytes, supporting a theory that inflammation of these cells is a risk factor in mental illness. The genetic signature related to affect was centred on a brain region called the anterior cingulate cortex, which has been shown to be vulnerable in mental illness.Published in the journal Nature Human Behaviour on March 25, 2021, this study draws a direct link between gene expression and higher brain function, by mapping gene signatures to functional processes across the human brain."In this work we found molecular signatures of different psychological processes," says Misic. "This is exciting because it provides a first step to understand how human thoughts and emotions arise from specific genes, biological pathways and cell types."Source: Eurekalert