Genes Help Predict Tolvaptan Effectiveness in Polycystic Kidney Disease

‘Genetics helps predict the effectiveness of tolvaptan in autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.’

Results: The annual change in estimated glomerular filtration rate (ΔeGFR/y) from before to after tolvaptan was from a median of −5.5 to −2.5 mL/min/1.73 m2 in the PKD1 truncating group, −3.3 to −2.4 mL/min/1.73 m2 in the PKD1 non-truncating group, −3.1 to −1.6 mL/min/1.73 m2 in the PKD2 group, and −1.9 to −2.6 mL/min/1.73 m2 in the group with no PKD1/2 mutation. The median degrees of improvement of ΔeGFR/y were 2.5 (45%), 0.4 (10%), 0.6 (28%), and −0.7 (−37%) mL/min/1.73 m2, respectively. Compared with the group of patients with any PKD1/2 mutation, the group with no PKD1/2 mutation showed significantly less improvement in ΔeGFR/y with tolvaptan (0.6 vs. −0.7 mL/min/1.73 m2, respectively; p = 0.01) and significantly less improvement in the annual rate of increase in total kidney volume (TKV) with tolvaptan (−6.7 vs. −1.1%, respectively; p = 0.02).