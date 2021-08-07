Genes Decide How Cats Respond to Heart Disease Therapy

Researchers found that a cat's response towards hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) depends on its genetic makeup. The findings of this veterinary heart disease study were published in the journal Scientific Reports .



Feline hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is a condition that thickens the heart muscles and reduces the heart's efficiency in cats, causing complications like hind limb paralysis in some cases. It affects 1 in 7 cats. There is also a risk for sudden death among cats with feline hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. The current treatment of choice is Clopidogrel or Plavix® for this condition in cats.

‘Studies showed that 20% of cats with HCM have resistance to clopidogrel therapy. The reason behind this is the genetic makeup of cats which determines the way that they could respond to different treatments for blood clots due to heart disease.’





This research has created a foundation for personalized therapies for pets that would allow veterinarians in earlier treatment decisions. "We are very excited to be approaching this era where personalized or precision medicine in animals can catch up to precision medicine in humans," added Ronald.







Source: Medindia Veterinarians at the University of California have performed a clinical trial on cats with HCM. They tested the blood clot forming capacity among these cats and then administered clopidogrel for two weeks. When the cats were subjected to genetic tests that detect mutations, the team found that the genetic makeup of cats alters how they respond to different therapies that prevent blood clots due to HCM."We are very excited to be approaching this era where personalized or precision medicine in animals can catch up to precision medicine in humans," added Ronald.Source: Medindia

As cats under this medication were still forming blood clots,Studies showed that 20% of cats with HCM have resistance to clopidogrel therapy.