Genes Associated With Alzheimer's and Down Syndrome Identified

Font : A- A+



Genes associated with the early onset of Alzheimer's disease in people with Down syndrome have been identified by a research team at The Francis Crick Institute.

Genes Associated With Alzheimer's and Down Syndrome Identified



The findings could pave the way for future medicines to prevent the disease in these individuals, and provide insights into the mechanisms that cause dementia in the general population.



‘Genes that may trigger the early onset of Alzheimer's and Down syndrome have been discovered. This may pave way for the development of future therapies for these conditions.’ Around 1 in 800 people are born with



The high rates of Alzheimer's in people with Down syndrome were previously thought to be caused by a particular gene on chromosome 21 called APP. Chromosome 21 contains 231 genes, but APP was the prime suspect because it produces amyloid precursor proteins. These are involved in generating amyloid beta proteins, which build up in the brain in Alzheimer's patients.



In this study, published in the journal Brain, researchers found that extra copies of other genes on chromosome 21 increase Alzheimer's-like brain pathology and cognitive impairments in a mouse model of Down syndrome.



Dr Frances Wiseman, Senior Research Fellow at UCL, and first author of this study, said: "We've shown for the first time that genes other than APP are playing a role in early-onset Alzheimer's disease in our model of Down Syndrome. Identifying what these genes are, and what pathways are involved in the earliest stages of neurodegeneration, could help us to one day intervene with these pathways to prevent the disease in people with Down syndrome."



The team compared mice that produce APP amyloid protein with, and without, the presence of human chromosome 21, to tease apart the contributions of APP and other genes in Alzheimer's disease.



They found that mice with an extra copy of all the genes on chromosome 21 had more signs of Alzheimer's disease than mice without. The mice with extra copies of all genes on chromosome 21 had greater levels of amyloid beta and more protein clumps or 'plaques' inside part of the brain that controls memory, and performed worse on memory tests.



The team then looked at what was causing the increased build-up of amyloid-beta and plaques in the brains of mice with extra copies of all the genes on human chromosome 21. They found that these mice produced more of a particular type of amyloid beta protein that is more prone to forming clumps.



Dr Victor Tybulewicz, Group Leader at the Francis Crick Institute and co-senior author of the paper, said: "Down syndrome has historically been very difficult to model in a mouse, because the genes that we have on chromosome 21 are spread across three different chromosomes in mice. Only after years of refining our mouse models can we study the earliest stages of Alzheimer's, and other diseases, in the context of Down syndrome."



Elizabeth Fisher, Professor of Neurogenetics at UCL, and co-senior author of the paper, added: "Although we're looking at Alzheimer's disease through the lens of Down syndrome, this international collaboration provides insight into the earliest stages of disease progression, which may be applicable to modulating Alzheimer's disease in the general population."



Source: Eurekalert The findings could pave the way for future medicines to prevent the disease in these individuals, and provide insights into the mechanisms that cause dementia in the general population.Around 1 in 800 people are born with Down syndrome , which arises in people carrying an extra copy of chromosome 21. By the time they reach their 60s, around two thirds of those with Down syndrome will have early onset Alzheimer's.The high rates of Alzheimer's in people with Down syndrome were previously thought to be caused by a particular gene on chromosome 21 called APP. Chromosome 21 contains 231 genes, but APP was the prime suspect because it produces amyloid precursor proteins. These are involved in generating amyloid beta proteins, which build up in the brain in Alzheimer's patients.In this study, published in the journal Brain, researchers found that extra copies of other genes on chromosome 21 increase Alzheimer's-like brain pathology and cognitive impairments in a mouse model of Down syndrome.Dr Frances Wiseman, Senior Research Fellow at UCL, and first author of this study, said: "We've shown for the first time that genes other than APP are playing a role in early-onset Alzheimer's disease in our model of Down Syndrome. Identifying what these genes are, and what pathways are involved in the earliest stages of neurodegeneration, could help us to one day intervene with these pathways to prevent the disease in people with Down syndrome."The team compared mice that produce APP amyloid protein with, and without, the presence of human chromosome 21, to tease apart the contributions of APP and other genes in Alzheimer's disease.. The mice with extra copies of all genes on chromosome 21 had greater levels of amyloid beta and more protein clumps or 'plaques' inside part of the brain that controls memory, and performed worse on memory tests.The team then looked at what was causing the increased build-up of amyloid-beta and plaques in the brains of mice with extra copies of all the genes on human chromosome 21. They found that these mice produced more of a particular type of amyloid beta protein that is more prone to forming clumps.Dr Victor Tybulewicz, Group Leader at the Francis Crick Institute and co-senior author of the paper, said: "Down syndrome has historically been very difficult to model in a mouse, because the genes that we have on chromosome 21 are spread across three different chromosomes in mice. Only after years of refining our mouse models can we study the earliest stages of Alzheimer's, and other diseases, in the context of Down syndrome."Elizabeth Fisher, Professor of Neurogenetics at UCL, and co-senior author of the paper, added: "Although we're."Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

More News on: