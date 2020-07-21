Genes and Cardiovascular Diseases Increase Risk of Dementia

Having favorable cardiovascular health, as defined by an index of the American Heart Association, was associated with a 0.45-fold lower risk of dementia compared to having unfavorable cardiovascular health, the study also showed."The connection between heart health and brain health becomes clearer with each finding," Dr. Seshadri, senior investigator in the Framingham Heart Study, said. She is professor of neurology in the Long School of Medicine at UT Health San Antonio and founding director of the university's Glenn Biggs Institute for Alzheimer's and Neurodegenerative Diseases."We hope that the results of this study will send the public a message, and that message is to exercise, reduce stress and eat a healthy diet," Dr. Seshadri said. "Then, regardless of your genes, you have the potential to lower your risk of dementia.""It is imperative to start today," Dr. Satizabal, assistant professor of population health sciences and Biggs Institute investigator, said. "It seems, from our findings, that having favorable cardiovascular health mitigates the risk of dementia in persons with high genetic risk."Source: Eurekalert