About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

General Practice Continues to Play a Central Role in the Fight Against COVID-19

by Dr Jayashree on October 29, 2021 at 11:18 PM
Font : A-A+

General Practice Continues to Play a Central Role in the Fight Against COVID-19

The Australian Medical Association (AMA) welcomes the Government's recognition that general practice must continue to play a frontline role in supporting patients with COVID-19 as Australia reopens and COVID-19 becomes endemic in the community.

AMA President Dr. Omar Khorshid said: "With high rates of vaccination, most people with symptoms of COVID-19 will experience mild-to-moderate illness and GPs are well equipped to care for these patients, taking significant pressure off our hospital system".

Advertisement


The AMA has been calling on the Government to provide support for GPs in caring for COVID-19 positive patients and has been engaged in discussions with the Minister's office and Department of Health over several weeks.

This includes necessary funding, the provision of pulse oximeters, the future role of GP Respiratory Clinics, support for home visits, and the development of local care pathways.
Advertisement

The AMA would work through the fine detail with the Government and Department of Health as it seeks to implement this new support package that addresses several issues raised in earlier discussions by the AMA.

Confirmation of the roll-out of the COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Program by the Government is also good news as this will ensure that vaccinated Australians can continue to enjoy high levels of protection against the virus and live relatively normal day-to-day lives.

General practice has been the backbone of the Government's COVID-19 vaccination roll out with GPs playing a fundamental role in the achievement of world-leading vaccination rates, proactively reaching out to their patients as well as explaining the benefits of vaccination to unsure patients.

To encourage similarly high levels of take-up of boosters it will be critical for the Government to support GPs to take a very proactive approach to contact patients.

This sends out reminders and explains the benefits of getting a booster shot work that is not currently adequately funded under Medicare arrangements.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Root Canal Treatment is Still a Necessary Measure for Badly...
Genome Screening Technique may Repair Stem Cells >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Drinking Warm Milk before Bedtime - A Natural Sleep Remedy
Drinking Warm Milk before Bedtime - A Natural Sleep Remedy
Guide to Brushing Your Teeth the Right Way
Guide to Brushing Your Teeth the Right Way
Resting Heart Rate
Resting Heart Rate
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Acute Coronary Syndrome Neck Cracking Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times 

Recommended Reading
COVID in Children
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID ...
Substance Use Disorders Increase the Risk of COVID-19 Breakthrough Infection
Substance Use Disorders Increase the Risk of COVID-19 Breakthrough Infection
People with drug addiction are at increased risk of severe COVID-19 reinfection that requires ......
Pregnancy Complications Elevated Among Symptomatic COVID-19 Women
Pregnancy Complications Elevated Among Symptomatic COVID-19 Women
Symptomatic COVID-19 in pregnant women raises the chances of emergency deliveries when compared to ....
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from COVID-19...
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic red...
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis....
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-n...
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled ...
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is importan...
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Covid-19 has affected many physically, mentally and emotionally. Finding ways to maintain well-being...
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greet...
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips t...
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close