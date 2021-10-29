General Practice Continues to Play a Central Role in the Fight Against COVID-19

The Australian Medical Association (AMA) welcomes the Government's recognition that general practice must continue to play a frontline role in supporting patients with COVID-19 as Australia reopens and COVID-19 becomes endemic in the community.
AMA President Dr. Omar Khorshid said: "With high rates of vaccination, most people with symptoms of COVID-19 will experience mild-to-moderate illness and GPs are well equipped to care for these patients, taking significant pressure off our hospital system".
The AMA has been calling on the Government to provide support for GPs in caring for COVID-19 positive patients and has been engaged in discussions with the Minister's office and Department of Health over several weeks.
The AMA would work through the fine detail with the Government and Department of Health as it seeks to implement this new support package that addresses several issues raised in earlier discussions by the AMA.
Confirmation of the roll-out of the COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Program by the Government is also good news as this will ensure that vaccinated Australians can continue to enjoy high levels of protection against the virus and live relatively normal day-to-day lives.
General practice has been the backbone of the Government's COVID-19 vaccination roll out with GPs playing a fundamental role in the achievement of world-leading vaccination rates, proactively reaching out to their patients as well as explaining the benefits of vaccination to unsure patients.
To encourage similarly high levels of take-up of boosters it will be critical for the Government to support GPs to take a very proactive approach to contact patients.
This sends out reminders and explains the benefits of getting a booster shot work that is not currently adequately funded under Medicare arrangements.
Source: Medindia