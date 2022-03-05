About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Gene Therapy Reverses Autism-linked Mutation in Organoids

by Angela Mohan on May 3, 2022 at 2:22 PM
Font : A-A+

Gene Therapy Reverses Autism-linked Mutation in Organoids

Human brain organoids were used to reveal how a genetic mutation associated with a profound form of autism disrupts neural development in a new stud, published in Nature Communications.

Using gene therapy tools to recover the gene's function effectively rescued neural structure and function.

New Gene Therapy to Cure Inherited Vision Loss
New Gene Therapy to Cure Inherited Vision Loss
 scAAVengr is a powerful computational platform that is used for the development of adeno-associated virus vector (AAV). It is best suited for the task of delivering a gene therapy to a specific part of the retina.
Advertisement


Several neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, including autism spectrum disorders (ASD) and schizophrenia have been linked to mutations in Transcription Factor 4 (TCF4), an essential gene in brain development.

Transcription factors regulate when other genes are turned on or off, so their presence, or lack thereof, can have a domino effect in the developing embryo. Still, little is known about what happens to the human brain when TCF4 is mutated.
Advertisement

To explore this question, researchers focused on Pitt-Hopkins Syndrome, an ASD specifically caused by mutations in TCF4. Children with the genetic condition have profound cognitive and motor disabilities and are typically non-verbal.

Existing mouse models of Pitt-Hopkins Syndrome fail to accurately mimic patients' neural characteristics, so the UC San Diego team instead created a human research model of the disorder.

Using stem cell technology, they converted patients' skin cells into stem cells, which were then developed into three-dimensional brain organoids, or "mini-brains."

Initial observations of the brain organoids revealed a slew of structural and functional differences between the TCF4-mutated samples and their controls.

"Even without a microscope, you could tell which brain organoid had the mutation," said senior study author Alysson R. Muotri, PhD, professor at UC San Diego School of Medicine, director of the UC San Diego Stem Cell Program and member of the Sanford Consortium for Regenerative Medicine.

The TCF4-mutated organoids were substantially smaller than normal organoids, and many of the cells were not actually neurons, but neural progenitors. These simple cells are meant to multiply and then mature into specialized brain cells, but in the mutated organoids, some part of this process had gone awry.

A series of experiments revealed that the TCF4 mutation led to downstream dysregulation of SOX genes and the Wnt pathway, two important molecular signals that guide embryonic cells to multiply, mature into neurons and migrate to the correct location in the brain.

Due to this dysregulation, neural progenitors did not multiply efficiently and thus fewer cortical neurons were produced. The cells that did mature into neurons were less excitable than normal and often remained clustered together instead of arranging themselves into finely-tuned neural circuits.

This atypical cellular architecture disrupted the flow of neural activity in the mutated brain organoid, which authors said would likely contribute to impaired cognitive and motor function down the line.

"We were surprised to see such major developmental issues at all these different scales, and it left us wondering what we could do to address them," said first author Fabio Papes, PhD, associate professor at the University of Campinas and visiting scholar at UC San Diego School of Medicine, who jointly supervised the work with Muotri. Papes has a relative with Pitt-Hopkins Syndrome, which motivated him to study TCF4.

The team tested two different gene therapy strategies for recovering the functional gene in brain tissue. Both methods effectively increased TCF4 levels, and in doing so, corrected Pitt-Hopkins Syndrome phenotypes at molecular, cellular, and electrophysiological scales.

"The fact that we can correct this one gene and the entire neural system reestablishes itself, even at a functional level, is amazing," said Muotri.

Muotri notes that these genetic interventions took place at a prenatal stage of brain development, whereas in a clinical setting, children would receive their diagnosis and treatment a few years later.

Thus, clinical trials must first confirm whether a later intervention is still safe and effective. The team is currently optimizing their recently licensed gene therapy tools in preparation for such a trial, in which spinal injections of the genetic vector would hopefully recover TCF4 function in the brain.

"For these children and their loved ones, any improvements in motor-cognitive function and quality of life would be worth the try," Muotri said.

"What is truly outstanding about this work is that these researchers are going beyond the lab and working hard to make these findings translatable to the clinic," said Audrey Davidow, president of the Pitt Hopkins Research Foundation.

"This is so much more than a stellar academic paper; it's a true measure of what well-practiced science can accomplish to hopefully change human lives for the better."



Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Women's Eye Health and Safety Month — April 2022
Women's Eye Health and Safety Month — April 2022
World Immunization Week 2022 —
World Immunization Week 2022 —
Learn What Your Tongue Says About Your General Health
Learn What Your Tongue Says About Your General Health
View all
Recommended Reading
DNA Finger PrintingDNA Finger Printing
Genetic Testing of DiseasesGenetic Testing of Diseases
How Do Viruses Mutate and Why Does it Matter?How Do Viruses Mutate and Why Does it Matter?
Inborn Errors of MetabolismInborn Errors of Metabolism
McArdle DiseaseMcArdle Disease
Weaver SyndromeWeaver Syndrome
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
DNA Finger Printing Reiki and Pranic Healing Genetic Testing of Diseases Pancreas McArdle Disease Weaver Syndrome Inborn Errors of Metabolism How Do Viruses Mutate and Why Does it Matter? 

Most Popular on Medindia

A-Z Drug Brands in India Drug Interaction Checker Indian Medical Journals How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Vent Forte (Theophylline) Color Blindness Calculator Drug - Food Interactions Find a Hospital Selfie Addiction Calculator Accident and Trauma Care

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR