medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Genetics & Stem Cells News

Gene Therapy Prevents Disorders With Alcohol Exposure in ALDH2 Deficiency, Says Study

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 14, 2020 at 2:22 AM Genetics & Stem Cells News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Gene therapy to treat aldehyde dehydrogenase type 2 (ALDH2) deficiency helps prevent increased risk for esophageal cancer and osteoporosis linked to chronic alcohol exposure, revealed study.
Gene Therapy Prevents Disorders With Alcohol Exposure in ALDH2 Deficiency, Says Study
Gene Therapy Prevents Disorders With Alcohol Exposure in ALDH2 Deficiency, Says Study

The study, performed in a mouse model of ALDH2, is published in Human Gene Therapy, a peer-reviewed journal from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers. Click here to read the full-text article free on the Human Gene Therapy website through March 12, 2020.

Show Full Article


Ronald Crystal, Matthew Greenblatt, Katie Stiles, and colleagues from Weill Cornell Medical College, The Rockefeller University, and Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, NY, coauthored the article entitled "Systemic Adeno-Associated Virus-Mediated Gene Therapy Prevents the Multiorgan Disorders Associated with Aldehyde Dehydrogenase 2 Deficiency and Chronic Ethanol Ingestion." The researchers delivered the ALDH2 gene to two mouse models of ALDH2 deficiency using an adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector. Some of the mice were then given ethanol in their drinking water over a 12-week period.

Compared to the non-ethanol drinking mice, the mice treated with gene therapy who ingested alcohol did not show signs of either the acute abnormalities or the chronic disorders normally associated with ethanol exposure in ALDH2 deficiency.

"This work by Dr. Crystal and his collaborators points to a new potential therapy for individuals with a particular genetic susceptibility to suffer long-term consequences of excessive drinking," says Editor-in-Chief Terence R. Flotte, MD, Celia and Isaac Haidak Professor of Medical Education and Dean, Provost, and Executive Deputy Chancellor, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, MA.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Recommended Reading

Esophageal Cancer

Esophageal cancer refers to malignancy of the food pipe which connects the throat to the stomach. It typically presents with difficulty in swallowing.

Test Your Knowledge on Gene Therapy

Gene Therapy - Potential Treatment for Incurable Diseases Gene therapy is a novel procedure in which genetic material is introduced into a patient's cells to replace a faulty gene in order to try and cure disease. It holds promise in ...

Alcohol Self Screening Test

Take this anonymous self-test to evaluate your alcohol consumption and determine if your drinking pattern poses a risk for hazardous health conditions.

Gene Therapy Helps Treat Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy

New study had demonstrated the effectiveness of direct delivery of gene therapy into the brain of a mouse model of chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

Alcohol and Driving

Alcohol and driving do not mix. Drunken driving is the cause of many deaths in the world.

Alcoholic Liver Disease

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Alcoholic Liver Disease.

Alcoholism

Alcohol use disorder or alcoholism is an inability to control drinking. It can cause short term and long term physical, as well as psychological effects on the patient.

Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts

There is more to alcohol than mere intoxication. Infamous because of its social abuse but indispensable because of its many industrial applications.

Cannabis

Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa

DNA Finger Printing

DNA fingerprinting is a technique which helps forensic scientists and legal experts solve crimes, identity thefts, legal suits and terrorism cases.

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.

Genetic Testing of Diseases

Genetic testing helps to confirm a genetic condition in an individual and involves q complex laboratory techniques

More News on:

Alcoholic Liver DiseaseDNA Finger PrintingAlcoholismCannabisDrug AbuseAlcohol and DrivingBubbles and Brews - Alcohol FactsReiki and Pranic HealingGenetic Testing of DiseasesPancreas
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Happy Valentine's Day: Perfect 5 Habits for Building a Healthy Relationship

Personalized Cancer Vaccines Could Soon be a Reality

Weekly Nature Visits can Boost Your Health and Save The Planet
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive