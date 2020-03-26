by Ramya Rachamanti on  March 26, 2020 at 9:55 AM Genetics & Stem Cells News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Gene Therapy Prevents Heart Dysfunction in Barth Syndrome
Gene therapy could prevent or reverse cardiac dysfunction in Barth syndrome according to the new research at Boston Children's Hospital. The findings, involving new mouse models of Barth syndrome, were published by the journal Circulation Research.

Barth syndrome can cause life-threatening heart failure and also weakens the skeletal muscles, undercuts the immune response, and impairs overall growth. There is no cure or specific treatment.

In 2014, to get a better understanding of Barth syndrome, William Pu, MD, and colleagues at Boston Children's Hospital collaborated with the Wyss Institute to create a beating "heart on a chip" model of Barth syndrome.


The model used heart-muscle cells with the TAZ mutation, derived from patients' own skin cells. It showed that TAZ is truly at the heart of cardiac dysfunction: the heart muscle cells did not assemble normally, mitochondria inside the cells were disorganized, and heart tissue contracted weakly. Adding a healthy TAZ gene normalized these features.

But to truly capture Barth syndrome and its whole-body effects, Pu and colleagues needed an animal model. "The animal model was a hurdle in the field for a long time," says Pu, director of Basic and Translational Cardiovascular Research at Boston Children's and a member of the Harvard Stem Cell Institute. "Efforts to make a mouse model using traditional methods had been unsuccessful."

Modeling Barth syndrome in mice

Recently, however, the lab of Douglas Strathdee's group at the Beatson Institute for Cancer Research in the U.K. overcame the challenge and created animal models of Barth syndrome. In new work, Pu, research fellow Suya Wang, PhD, and colleagues characterized these "knockout" mice, which came in two types. In one, the TAZ gene was deleted in cells throughout the body; in the other, just in the heart.

Most mice with the whole-body TAZ deletion died before birth, apparently because of skeletal muscle weakness. But some survived, and these mice developed progressive cardiomyopathy, in which the heart muscle enlarges and loses pumping capacity. Their hearts also showed scarring, and, similar to human patients with dilated cardiomyopathy, the heart's left ventricle was dilated and thin-walled.

Mice lacking TAZ just in their cardiac tissue, which all survived to birth, showed the same features. Electron microscopy showed heart muscle tissue to be poorly organized, as were the mitochondria within the cells.

Pu, Wang, and colleagues then used gene therapy to replace TAZ, injecting an engineered virus under the skin (in newborn mice) or intravenously (in older mice). Treated mice with whole-body TAZ deletions were able to survive to adulthood.

TAZ gene therapy also prevented cardiac dysfunction and scarring when given to newborn mice, and reversed established cardiac dysfunction in older mice -- whether the mice had whole-body or heart-only TAZ deletions.

Getting the gene in

Further tests showed that TAZ gene therapy provided durable treatment of the animals' cardiomyocytes and skeletal muscle cells, but only when at least 70 percent of heart muscle cells had taken up the gene.

That's where the challenge will lie in translating the results to humans. Simply scaling up the dose of gene therapy won't work: In large animals like us, large doses risk a dangerous inflammatory immune response. Giving multiple doses of gene therapy won't work either.

"The problem is that neutralizing antibodies to the virus develop after the first dose," says Pu. "Getting enough of the muscle cells corrected in humans may be a challenge."

Maintaining populations of gene-corrected cells is another challenge. While levels of the corrected TAZ gene remained fairly stable in the hearts of the treated mice, they gradually declined in skeletal muscles.

"The biggest takeaway was that the gene therapy was highly effective," says Pu. "We have some things to think about to maximize the percentage of muscle cell transduction, and to make sure the gene therapy is durable, particularly in skeletal muscle."



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Barth Syndrome
Barth Syndrome is a rare congenital genetic disorder caused by an abnormality in the X chromosome. Find out about the symptoms, causes and treatment of the condition.
READ MORE
Aortic Valve Stenosis
Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.
READ MORE
DNA Finger Printing
DNA fingerprinting is a technique which helps forensic scientists and legal experts solve crimes, identity thefts, legal suits and terrorism cases.
READ MORE
Genetic Testing of Diseases
Genetic testing helps to confirm a genetic condition in an individual and involves q complex laboratory techniques
READ MORE
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.
READ MORE
Statins
Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.
READ MORE
Weaver Syndrome
Weaver syndrome is a genetic disorder in which children show accelerated bone growth, advanced bone age and a characteristic appearance of the face.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

More News on:

DNA Finger PrintingReiki and Pranic HealingGenetic Testing of DiseasesHeartPancreasHealthy HeartStatinsMitral Valve ProlapseAortic Valve StenosisWeaver Syndrome