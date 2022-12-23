About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Gene Therapy for Infants With Severe Combined Immunodeficiency (SCID)

by Dr. Jayashree Gopinath on December 23, 2022 at 11:59 PM
Font : A-A+

Gene Therapy for Infants With Severe Combined Immunodeficiency (SCID)

Ten young children born without functioning immune systems and lacking the ability to fight infections are on track for healthier lives, thanks to a new gene therapy treatment pioneered at UC San Francisco, reports a study in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The children have Artemis-SCID, a very rare genetic disorder that is typically treated with a bone marrow transplant from a healthy donor, ideally a matched brother or sister.

Listen to this News

RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) in Children

RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) in Children


Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a major cause of lower respiratory tract infections. RSV infection is usually mild and self-limiting but symptoms may be severe in young children, the elderly and those with a weak immunity.
Advertisement


Infant Gene Therapy is a Breakthrough for Artemis-SCID Patients

The new gene therapy allows researchers to treat newly diagnosed babies with their cells - adding a healthy copy of the Artemis gene to the baby's harvested marrow stem cells, then infusing the corrected stem cells back into their bodies - in hopes of avoiding many of the short- and long-term complications of the standard treatment, including death.

The children in the trial - all under the age of 5 - are living at home with their families, attending daycare and preschool, playing outside, and living normal lives. Already, the course of their illness is so much better than with the typical treatment. But researchers were looking for other treatments.
Genetic Testing Identifies Children Likely to Suffer Heart Failure and in Need of Heart Transplant

Genetic Testing Identifies Children Likely to Suffer Heart Failure and in Need of Heart Transplant


Genetic testing looks for gene mutations known to cause cardiomyopathy in children. It can help guide therapeutic approaches and inform prognosis.
Advertisement

Gene correction has been used before in patients with other genetic forms of SCID, but its use in Artemis-SCID is significant because these patients usually respond more poorly to standard bone marrow transplants.

Complications can include rejecting the marrow graft, graft vs.host disease - in which the donor T cells attack the recipient's tissues - chronic infections leading to organ damage, stunted growth, and premature death.

Signs of Stronger Immunity in Children Having Artemis-SCID

The first outcome of Phase I/II trial involved the safe transfusion of gene-corrected cells that would differentiate into white blood cells by 42 days after infusion.

Researchers theorized patients would need less chemotherapy to prepare their marrow for transfusion when their cells were being used; thus only 25% of a full dose of busulfan was administered. The second outcome was T-cell reconstitution at 12 months, a measurement of the strength of the immune system.

All 10 patients were safely transfused with their gene-corrected stem cells which gave rise to corrected peripheral blood cells within 42 days. All 10 were growing their T cells and B cells by 12 weeks, and four of nine (excluding a patient who received a second treatment) achieved full T-cell immune reconstitution by 12 months.

Four of nine also achieved full B cell immunity by 24 months, allowing them to discontinue immunoglobulin replacement and receive standard childhood vaccinations. An additional three patients, who were followed for fewer than 24 months, had promising B cell development when compared to previous outcomes for donor-transplanted patients.

All of the results are better than those previously seen with Artemis-SCID patients who received donor bone marrow transplants.

Researchers are pioneering gene therapy in this very rare disease right now, but we are using techniques that can be exported to other situations and can help many other conditions worldwide. Every innovation happens one patient at a time.



Source: Eurekalert
Smartwatch To Detect Early Signs of Viral Infections

Smartwatch To Detect Early Signs of Viral Infections


Smartwatch-based algorithm developed to detect early signs of viral infections, including COVID-19. The physIQ's app aids in assessing the efficacy of a new therapy, safety monitoring during treatment or general wellness.
Advertisement
New Mechanism That Controls Human Viral Infections

New Mechanism That Controls Human Viral Infections


The infections of mature mammal cells by influenza A virus and other RNA viruses are inhibited naturally by a compound RNA interferance.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Reading

DNA Finger Printing

DNA Finger Printing

DNA fingerprinting is a technique which helps forensic scientists and legal experts solve crimes, identity ...

Genetic Testing of Diseases

Genetic Testing of Diseases

Genetic testing helps to confirm a genetic condition in an individual and involves q complex laboratory ...

Inborn Errors of Metabolism

Inborn Errors of Metabolism

Inborn errors of metabolism are genetic disorders that hamper the body’s metabolism resulting in severe ...

Weaver Syndrome

Weaver Syndrome

Weaver syndrome is a genetic disorder in which children show accelerated bone growth, advanced bone age and a ...

This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Gene Therapy for Infants With Severe Combined Immunodeficiency (SCID) Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests