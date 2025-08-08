A microscopic messenger that produces novel antibodies may last for several years, even in areas with limited medical resources.
Administering newborns with one-time injection shot of broadly neutralizing antibodies can shield them from HIV Infections for longer years. This approach was found based on an animal study led by the researchers at The Herbert Wertheim UF Scripps Institute for Biomedical Innovation & Technology (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Determinants of successful AAV-vectored delivery of HIV-1 bNAbs in early life
Go to source). With advanced research, this approach could exhibit potential to prevent HIV transmission through breastfeeding even in the areas with limited medical resource.
‘Did You Know?While antiretroviral drugs have highly diminished the risk of mother to child HIV transmission, the challenge remains a global crisis. Particularly in sub-Saharan Africa, hundreds of thousands of children are infected by HIV-1 every year. This is due to the reason that mothers struggle to access medications they need, especially during the breastfeeding period.
“In sub-Saharan Africa, you have mothers living with HIV tasked with taking their own medicines, and also administering drugs to their babies, sometimes multiple times a day,” Martins said. “This is an intervention that you would give one time at birth, and they would not need it again for years.”
How Gene Therapy Delivers ProtectionIn the study published July 30 in the journal Nature, the scientists reported administering the gene therapy once to primates of different ages through simple injections into muscle tissue. The shots consisted of a common gene therapy shuttle, called adeno-associated virus, containing the genetic instructions for cells in the body to produce an HIV-1-specific, broadly neutralizing antibody called 3BNC117. A broadly neutralizing antibody is one able to neutralize a wide variety of HIV strains. The 3BNC117 antibody was discovered in 2011 by a group led by Michel Nussenzweig, M.D., Ph.D., at The Rockefeller University.
Martins’s study showed that while the shot resulted in robust production of the protective antibody in nearly 90% of newborn macaques, the success rate of the intervention decreased when it was administered to older infants. Nearly all dosed at birth were protected from infection with simian-HIV in an oral challenge model that simulated HIV-1 transmission through breastfeeding. There were no side effects documented, Martins said, and the protection afforded by the shot lasted for several years, even as the animals reached adolescence (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Gene Therapy May Block HIV Transmission During Breastfeeding, Study Shows
Go to source).
One benefit of the strategy is that the viral gene therapy system is very stable, so it could be used in remote settings where ultra-cold chains cannot be reliably maintained, he said.
The next step will be to conduct clinical trials in humans. Martins said he is hopeful that foundations or non-governmental organizations will step in to continue the work, given its potential for preventing HIV-1 infection.
