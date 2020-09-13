by Colleen Fleiss on  September 13, 2020 at 12:59 AM Genetics & Stem Cells News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Gene That Reduces the Likelihood of Developing Alcoholic Cirrhosis Discovered
Fas Associated Factor Family Member 2, or FAF2 gene, was found to decrease the likelihood of developing alcoholic cirrhosis, said Indiana University School of Medicine researchers. The findings of the study were published in Hepatology.

The GenomALC Consortium was funded by the National Institutes on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA), part of the National Institute of Health (NIH).

Study Details


- The genome-wide study began several years ago, and it is one of the most extensive studies associated with alcoholic cirrhosis ever performed.

- From over 1,700 patients, DNA samples from sites in the United States, several countries in Europe, and Australia were taken and sent to IU School of Medicine, where the team performed the DNA isolation for genome analysis.

- The patients were divided into two groups.

- 1st group consisted of heavy drinkers who never had a history of alcohol-induced liver injury or liver disease.

- 2nd group of heavy drinkers who did have alcoholic cirrhosis.

- FAF2 gene can make a person more likely to develop alcoholic cirrhosis.

Alcoholic cirrhosis

- Alcoholic cirrhosis happens after years of drinking too much alcohol.

- In the U.S., the prevalence of alcohol-associated liver disease is on the rise.

"There's this convergence of findings now that are pointing to the genes involved in lipid droplet organization pathway, and that seems to be one of the biological reasonings of why certain people get liver disease and why certain people do not," said Tae-Hwi Schwantes-An, PhD, assistant research professor of medical and molecular genetics and the lead author of the study. ###

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Liver Cirrhosis
Liver cirrhosis is a chronic liver disease that arises due to alcoholism, hepatitis, or other conditions. Liver failure patients are treated with transplantation.
READ MORE
Alcohol and Driving
Alcohol and driving do not mix. Drunken driving is the cause of many deaths in the world.
READ MORE
Alcohol Self Screening Test
Take this anonymous self-test to evaluate your alcohol consumption and determine if your drinking pattern poses a risk for hazardous health conditions.
READ MORE
Quiz on Liver
How many of us know that the liver is a vital organ the size of an American Football? To understand more about the liver and its functions spend a few minutes taking part in this ...
READ MORE
Alcoholic Liver Disease
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Alcoholic Liver Disease.
READ MORE
Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts
There is more to alcohol than mere intoxication. Infamous because of its social abuse but indispensable because of its many industrial applications.
READ MORE
DNA Finger Printing
DNA fingerprinting is a technique which helps forensic scientists and legal experts solve crimes, identity thefts, legal suits and terrorism cases.
READ MORE
Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India
Non alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the leading cause of liver dysfunction worldwide and is a rapidly growing health problem in India.
READ MORE
Fibroscan for Fatty Liver Cirrhosis and Fibrosis
Recently, Fibroscan has incorporated the noninvasive Controlled Attenuation Parameter technique to estimate the degree of fatty infiltration in the liver.
READ MORE
Hepatorenal Syndrome
Hepatorenal syndrome (HRS) occurs in end stage cirrhosis and is marked by serious circulatory disturbances and kidney failure. Prognosis is generally poor.
READ MORE
Liver Failure
Liver failure occurs when the liver loses its ability to perform its normal functions of regeneration or repair. It can be a gradual or a sudden process.
READ MORE
Pancreatitis
Pancreatitis or inflammation of the pancreas may show up as acute pancreatitis or chronic pain. Alcohol consumption is the main offender. Treatment requires hospitalization and at times surgery.
READ MORE
Weaver Syndrome
Weaver syndrome is a genetic disorder in which children show accelerated bone growth, advanced bone age and a characteristic appearance of the face.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

More News on:

Alcoholic Liver DiseaseDNA Finger PrintingBubbles and Brews - Alcohol FactsLiverPancreatitisWeaver SyndromeFatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in IndiaFibroscan for Fatty Liver Cirrhosis and FibrosisHepatorenal SyndromeLiver Failure