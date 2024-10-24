Gene Signature Technique Boosts Survival in Breast Cancer

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Multigene Signatures in Triple Negative Breast Cancer Treatment

Multigene Signatures Lead to Improved Survival in Breast Cancer Treatment

Using a gene signature technique to customize chemotherapy for patients with early triple negative breast cancer may be a promising strategy to increase disease-free survival. The study was published in the journal).An aggressive form of breast cancer,. Therefore, there is an urgent need for better chemotherapeutic techniques.There arefor triple negative breast cancer. Multigene signatures areChinese researchers therefore set out to determine if it would be possible to personalize treatment for patients with operable triple negative breast cancer by employing a multigene RNA signature.The trial enrolled 504 female patients aged 18-70 years at seven cancer centres in China who had undergone surgery for early stage triple-negative breast cancer between January 2016 and July 2023.Patients classified by the signature as being at. Patients at low risk also received standard chemotherapy.After an average follow-up period of 45 months,. However, the result for the three year overall survival rate was less certain (98% v 91%).Patients classified as being at low risk had significantly higher rates of disease-free survival, recurrence-free survival, and overall survival than patients at high risk receiving the same standard chemotherapy.As expected, intensive chemotherapy carried a higher risk of serious adverse events, but there were no treatment related deaths.The researchers acknowledge several limitations, such as the open-label design (where both health providers and patients are aware of the treatment being given), and note that the findings may not apply to other populations.However, they say this trial “marks a pivotal advance, showing for the first time the feasibility of using multigene signatures to tailor individualised adjuvant therapy for patients with operable triple negative breast cancer.”"In addition, this study provides independent external validation of the prognostic value of the integrated signature in a uniformly treated population,” they conclude.How can this risk score be used to improve practice, ask Australian researchers in a linked editorial?“A,” they explain.“Hopefully this score, and others, will contribute to a future in which treatment is more personalised, more targeted, and less reliant on conventional cytotoxic chemotherapy for people with this difficult subtype of breast cancer,” they conclude.Source-Eurekalert