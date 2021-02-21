by Karishma Abhishek on  February 21, 2021 at 11:24 PM Research News
Gene Responsible For Longer Lifespan Helps Cope-Up Stress
Gene that is linked to unusually longer lifespans (>100 years) in humans, offers protection to the brain's stem cells against the harmful effects of stress, as per a study at Weill Cornell Medicine, published in the journal Nature Communications.

This unusual version of a gene is called Forkhead box protein O3 (FOXO3) . FOXO3, when exposed to oxidative stress, is involved in triggering programmed cell death (apoptosis) in the absence of survival factors, including neuronal cell death.

Early studies done by the team suggest that lack of FOXO3 gene in the mice brain renders them incapable of coping up with stressful conditions in the brain, which leads to the progressive death of neurons. FOXO3 thus preserves the brain's ability to regenerate by preventing stem cells from dividing until the environment will support the new cells' survival.


Protection to Stem Cells of Brain

"Stem cells produce new brain cells, which are essential for learning and memory throughout our adult lives. If stem cells divide without control, they get depleted. The FOXO3 gene appears to do its job by stopping the stem cells from dividing until after the stress has passed", says Dr. Paik, a member of the Sandra and Edward Meyer Cancer Center at Weill Cornell Medicine.

The brain can be induced to stress via various challenges like inflammation, radiation, or a lack of adequate nutrients. Oxidative stress occurs when harmful types of oxygen build-up in the body. The present study explored how FOXO3 protein is directly modified by oxidative stress.

The modification sends the protein into the nucleus of the stem cell where it turns on stress response genes which in turn leads to the depletion of a nutrient called s-adenosylmethionine (SAM).

The nutrient - SAM is needed in aiding a protein called lamin to form a protective envelope around the DNA (in the nucleus of the stem cell). In the absence of SAM, lamin is unable to form this strong barrier, resulting in leaking out of DNA.

In general, the cells mistake this leakage of DNA as a virus infection. This turns on a triggered immune response (type-I interferon response) that causes the stem cell to go dormant and stop producing new neurons.

FOXO3 Gene Mediated Stress Management

"This response is actually very good for the stem cells because the outside environment is not ideal for newly born neurons. If new cells were made in such stressful conditions they would be killed. It's better for stem cells to remain dormant and wait until the stress is gone to produce neurons", says, Dr. Paik.

The study highlights the role of FOXO3 in maintaining a good reserve of brain stem cells. This may help explain why regular exercise, which boosts FOXO3, inturn helps preserve mental sharpness.

However, the study author also claims that it is too early to know whether this new information could be used to create new therapies for brain diseases and a better understanding of the processes involved (whether briefly turning the gene on or off would be beneficial) is mandated.

Source: Medindia

