About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Gene Mutation for Preeclampsia Identified

by Colleen Fleiss on March 6, 2022 at 11:17 PM
Font : A-A+

Gene Mutation for Preeclampsia Identified

Mutations in a single gene, called GSNOR lead to many complications linked to preeclampsia. Preeclampsia is a life-threatening condition affecting pregnant women.

These findings could lead to new diagnostics and treatments, as well as sparking continuing research. The study was published in the Journal of the American Heart Association as part of the Go Red for Women issue. Link to study: https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/epub/10.1161/JAHA.121.024008

Advertisement


"Medicine has made little to no progress in understanding and treating preeclampsia, and that is reflected in high mortality and complication rate among mothers and newborns," said Dr. Hare, principal investigator on the study and director of the Miller School's Interdisciplinary Stem Cell Institute. "Now, we have discovered an animal model for the syndrome, which is already providing new information into how we might treat it."

Preeclampsia causes high blood pressure in mothers, typically in their third trimester, and in some cases generates organ damage, driving higher mortality in mothers and babies, as well as premature births. In addition, while some women fully recover, others face elevated cardiovascular risks for years after their pregnancies.
Advertisement

Though preeclampsia is a complex disease, the study found that at least one potential cause is quite simple - a problem in the GSNOR gene.

Many enzymes undergo a process called nitrosylation, during which a nitric oxide (NO) molecule is attached to the enzyme, increasing its activity. GSNOR removes NO molecules from these enzymes, returning them to a less active state.

GSNOR performs this function on many enzymes, giving it a major impact on cell biology. As a result, when defects in the gene impair GSNOR function, or eliminate the protein entirely, widespread increases in nitrosylation can drive high blood pressure and other preeclampsia-associated effects. Using a GSNOR-deficient mouse model has given the researchers tremendous opportunities to investigate the disease, identify biomarkers and test possible treatments.

To help validate the GSNOR link, the team collected human placentas from preeclampsia patients at UM/Jackson Memorial Hospital. Further analysis showed these women also experienced GSNOR loss, confirming the mechanism is important in human disease. The team is continuing to study these placentas to identify biomarkers that could inform treatment and delineate the mechanisms that may be driving increased mortality in Black and other communities.

"Hispanic and African American populations have increased incidence of preeclampsia," said Dr. Kulandavelu, Assistant Research Professor in the Department of Pediatrics and first author on the paper. "This has been well-established, but we don't really know why. Our goal now is to analyze some of the placentas we've collected and find markers that could identify women who may be predisposed to preeclampsia and start early treatment."

In addition to identifying GSNOR's role in preeclampsia, the researchers also tested a possible treatment, showing that large doses of vitamin C alleviated the symptoms in their models. However, the authors caution that this approach may not be effective in human patients. In fact, vitamin C has failed to treat preeclampsia in clinical trials.

"When we look at preeclampsia, we're finding there are many different subtypes," said Dr. Kulandavelu. "So there could be women with a variety of causes, including increased inflammation, oxidative stress or a genetic disorder, as well as problems with nitrosylation."

While a defective GSNOR gene may be one of several potential mechanisms causing preeclampsia, identifying this issue and developing the first robust animal model for the disease is an important step towards better care.

"In one fell swoop, we took away two or three layers of the onion and provided major insights into preeclampsia's causes, as well as a potential treatment," said Dr. Hare. "That doesn't mean it's the only thing going wrong, but it does provide critical information for a pathway that is playing a major role in at least some women."

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Pea Compound Shows Promise in Parkinson's Disease Treatment
Brain Region Linking Pain and Food >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Top 5 Healthy Body and Mind Promoting Foods in Kitchen
Top 5 Healthy Body and Mind Promoting Foods in Kitchen
Are Strawberries the Diabetes-Friendly Fruit?
Are Strawberries the Diabetes-Friendly Fruit?
Test Your Knowledge on Postpartum Depression (PPD)
Test Your Knowledge on Postpartum Depression (PPD)
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
DNA Finger Printing Cystic Fibrosis McArdle Disease Weaver Syndrome Swollen Ankles during Pregnancy HELLP Syndrome Inherited Breast Cancer Syndromes Von Hippel-Lindau Disease / Rare Genetic Disorder How Do Viruses Mutate and Why Does it Matter? 

Recommended Reading
Pre Eclampsia
Pre Eclampsia
In pre eclampsia a pregnant woman develops high blood pressure and proteinuria during pregnancy....
US-Born Black Women at Higher Risk of Preeclampsia: Study
US-Born Black Women at Higher Risk of Preeclampsia: Study
Preeclampsia affects 1 in 25 pregnancies in the U.S, and US-born black women are more at risk of ......
Link Between Preterm Birth Risk and Pre-eclampsia
Link Between Preterm Birth Risk and Pre-eclampsia
A new study found an association between pregnancy complications and subsequent preterm birth, ......
Top 15 Foods to Avoid During Pregnancy
Top 15 Foods to Avoid During Pregnancy
Eating healthy is important during pregnancy. But, some foods should be avoided during pregnancy ......
Cystic Fibrosis
Cystic Fibrosis
Cystic fibrosis is a genetic disease involving the mucus and sweat glands and the medical world has ...
DNA Finger Printing
DNA Finger Printing
DNA fingerprinting is a technique which helps forensic scientists and legal experts solve crimes, id...
HELLP Syndrome
HELLP Syndrome
HELLP syndrome is a rare but serious complication that affects pregnant women. If detected on time, ...
How Do Viruses Mutate and Why Does it Matter?
How Do Viruses Mutate and Why Does it Matter?
Mutations are the sudden changes that occur in genetic materials. They occur as a part of evolution ...
Inherited Breast Cancer Syndromes
Inherited Breast Cancer Syndromes
Inherited breast cancers are caused due to mutations in genes that increase the risk of breast cance...
McArdle Disease
McArdle Disease
McArdle disease is a genetic disorder in which the body cannot breakdown glycogen in the muscles. It...
Swollen Ankles during Pregnancy
Swollen Ankles during Pregnancy
Swelling of ankles and feet is very common in the last trimester of pregnancy. It occurs due to incr...
Von Hippel-Lindau Disease / Rare Genetic Disorder
Von Hippel-Lindau Disease / Rare Genetic Disorder
Von Hippel-Lindau Disease (VHL) or Von Hippel-Lindau Syndrome is a rare genetic disorder caused by a...
Weaver Syndrome
Weaver Syndrome
Weaver syndrome is a genetic disorder in which children show accelerated bone growth, advanced bone ...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)