Gene Editing Helps Reduce Blood Cholesterol Levels

Font : A- A+



A gene that regulates cholesterol has been successfully turned off using the cutting-edge CRISPR/Cas9 genetic engineering technique.

Gene Editing Helps Reduce Blood Cholesterol Levels



The silencing of the gene led to reduced blood cholesterol levels and gene repression lasting for six months after a single treatment, said the study published in the journal Nature Communications.



‘The silencing of the gene led to reduced blood cholesterol levels and gene repression lasting for six months after a single treatment.’ The



Researchers have engineered the CRISPR/Cas9 system to not only locate and cut specific sequences of DNA, but to also turn on or off the expression of targeted genes without making permanent changes to the DNA coding sequence.



In the current study, the researchers tested their delivery system by silencing Pcsk9, a gene that regulates cholesterol levels.



While several drugs have been developed to treat high cholesterol and cardiovascular disease by blocking the activity of Pcsk9, this new approach could prevent Pcsk9 from being made.



"We previously used these same types of tools to turn genes on and off in cultured cells, and we wanted to see if we could also deliver them to animal models with an approach that is relevant for gene therapy," said Charles Gersbach, Associate professor at Duke University in North Carolina.



While the experiment was successful, the researchers also observed release of liver enzymes into the blood.



"Following injection, we saw that levels of our target gene, Pcsk9, were reduced, but we also observed increases in expression of many immune cell genes, which indicates that immune cells were infiltrating the liver after we delivered Cas9 to the mice," said Pratiksha Thakore, the PhD student who led the work in Gersbach's lab.



"Gaining a better understanding of this immune response and how to modulate it will be important for using Cas9 technologies for therapies," Thakore said.







Source: IANS Advertisement The silencing of the gene led to reduced blood cholesterol levels and gene repression lasting for six months after a single treatment, said the study published in the journalThe CRISPR/Cas9 system is based on an antiviral defence mechanism in bacteria in which the Cas9 enzyme recognises the viral DNA sequences of previous infections and cuts up invading DNA during re-infection.Researchers have engineered the CRISPR/Cas9 system to not only locate and cut specific sequences of DNA, but to also turn on or off the expression of targeted genes without making permanent changes to the DNA coding sequence.In the current study, the researchers tested their delivery system by silencing Pcsk9, a gene that regulates cholesterol levels.While several drugs have been developed to treat high cholesterol and cardiovascular disease by blocking the activity of Pcsk9, this new approach could prevent Pcsk9 from being made."We previously used these same types of tools to turn genes on and off in cultured cells, and we wanted to see if we could also deliver them to animal models with an approach that is relevant for gene therapy," said Charles Gersbach, Associate professor at Duke University in North Carolina.While the experiment was successful, the researchers also observed release of liver enzymes into the blood."Following injection, we saw that levels of our target gene, Pcsk9, were reduced, but we also observed increases in expression of many immune cell genes, which indicates that immune cells were infiltrating the liver after we delivered Cas9 to the mice," said Pratiksha Thakore, the PhD student who led the work in Gersbach's lab."Gaining a better understanding of this immune response and how to modulate it will be important for using Cas9 technologies for therapies," Thakore said.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

More News on: