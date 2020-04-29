Gene Defects Tied to Eczema, Wheeze and Nasal Disease Among Babies

New study finds a link between a common gene defect and eczema, nasal blockage, and wheeze among kids as young as six months. The study raises further questions about how soon in life these defects can start affecting children, resulting in serious health problems, and suggests treatment targeted towards kids carrying these genetic defects shortly after birth could improve their lives. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.



The protein filaggrin is present in the skin and nasal cavity, helping to maintain the skin barrier, and previous studies have shown defects in the gene synthesizing filaggrin are strongly linked to the risk of developing eczema and how serious eczema and asthma turned out to be over childhood.

The gene defects made eczema, wheeze, and nasal blockage worse at six months. While the defects were affecting eczema at one year, they were no longer worsening wheeze and nasal blockage at this age. At two years, they were principally worsening eczema and nasal blockage, but not affecting wheeze. "The problems affecting the child change over time, filaggrin gene variation representing one major ensemble within the grand orchestra of allergic disease," said Professor Mukhopadhyay.



He added: "The use of simple emollients from birth targeted towards those who have these gene defects may help correct this problem, thus alleviating suffering in infancy and also through life. This new approach for targeting treatment according to genetic information is known as precision or personalized medicine, and a future trial could represent the first application of this exciting and novel approach in little babies otherwise primed to develop chronic disease from an early age.



"This skin barrier defect leads to the selective entry of allergens to increase the burden of disease. Whether such barrier defects could make us more vulnerable to agents causing infection, such as viruses, has not yet been addressed. We are in the midst of a pandemic where some people are affected, but many are not. Could a defective outer barrier in skin and mouth be making some of us more vulnerable? If so, would identifying patients carrying these defects help us better protect those that are more vulnerable?"



The GO-CHILD study recruited 2,312 pregnant women in England and Scotland, who gave a cord blood sample at birth or saliva in infancy for genotyping of the babies. Babies were followed up for symptoms related to allergic diseases such as dry skin, eczema, wheeze, and nasal blockage, at the ages of 6, 12, and 24 months by postal questionnaires sent to the carers.

Professor Somnath Mukhopadhyay, Chair in Paediatrics at BSMS, said: "In the first study of this kind, we recruited mothers in the antenatal clinic and followed up the babies through infancy, in order to define the link between these gene defects, the resultant skin problem, and eczema, wheeze and nasal blockage, in early infancy. Our striking finding establishing this link could mean that some babies with these gene defects could be getting primed from birth or soon after, for a life of suffering from the allergy-related disease."