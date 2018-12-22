medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Genetics & Stem Cells News

Gene Behind Citrus Fruit Acidity Discovered

by Colleen Fleiss on  December 22, 2018 at 10:13 PM Genetics & Stem Cells News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Noemi gene, the important factor behind regulation of citrus fruit acidity has been discovered by researchers. Analysis also revealed that this gene works in partnership with another, named Ruby, to control anthocyanin production.
Gene Behind Citrus Fruit Acidity Discovered
Gene Behind Citrus Fruit Acidity Discovered

The fascinating find came to light in an investigation into a bizarre acidless mutation which makes citrus juice 1000 times less acidic.

John Innes Centre researchers used genetic analysis to trace the acidless mutations in citron, the first citrus species to be cultivated in the Mediterranean.

"Some people thought that this was a recent mutation that originated in Corsica, or somewhere in the Mediterranean, but we have found that this is not new. It's an ancient mutation that is present in Chinese fingered citrons known as Buddha's Hands and those used in the Sukkot Jewish ritual," explains Dr Eugenio Butelli of the John Innes Centre and first author of the paper. The acidless mutations have captivated botanists and breeders for centuries and appear in many citrus varieties including citron, sweet lime, limetta, lemon and sweet orange. Acidless citrus fruit have also lost the ability to produce anthocyanin pigments, that give a blush of dark red to leaves, flowers and, sometimes, flesh.

The study identified specific mutations affecting the Noemi gene in several acidless citrus species and hybrids. These acidless fruits are often referred to as sweet or insipid because of the reduction in fruit acidity and are highly prized citrons (Etrog in Hebrew) used in the Jewish harvest festival of Sukkot.

One of these mutations matched those found in fingered citron varieties first cultivated in China 3300 years ago. This confirmed that this mutation originated before the arrival of citron into the Mediterranean.

Further analysis revealed that the same ancient Noemi allele characteristic of the acidless trait was present in the Yemen citron, an ancient variety traditionally used in the Sukkot tradition since the time of the destruction of the first temple in 587 B.C.E. Another variety traditionally used in the Sukkot ritual, the Greek citron, also bore the same genetic hallmark. The analysis suggests that the authentic Jewish Etrog used ritually was an acidless one, an idea supported by a reference to "sweet citron" in the Jewish legal text, the Talmud, dating from 200 C.E.

The study which appears in Current Biology illuminates the path of domestication of citron. It supports the view that the spread of citron in Mediterranean regions was facilitated by its adoption in Jewish culture as an important religious symbol. Some scholars speculate that Jews in exile in Babylonia brought the citron back to Palestine.

Why was this sweet, or insipid citrus, with plain white flowers and leaves drained of colour, the chosen fruit?

"Citron was first cultivated for its medicinal properties in China and its rind was used as a medicinal product, not as a food" explains Professor Cathie Martin of the John Innes Centre and a co-author on the study.

"By the time it reached the Mediterranean in Roman times, citron was a luxury item used for its fragrance to keep linen fresh. The presence of white flowers in the acidless mutation seems important because they are a symbol of purity and we speculate that there was a strong selection for the loss of anthocyanins, which normally add colour to leaves and flowers."

Citron is one of four primary species that make up the citrus genus, a complex group of flowering plants with notable nutritional, medicinal and aromatic value. Despite becoming one of the world's most economically important fruit crops, its history of evolution and domestication has remained obscure until recently.

The characterisation of Noemi provides researchers with an important genetic marker opening a fascinating landscape for genetic analysis of seeds found amid the burials of the ancient world and fossil remains from even further back in time. The study also gives researchers the information they need to develop fruit of the future - to modulate their level of acidity and to increase their content of health-protecting anthocyanin compounds.

"If you could introduce these mutations stably in lemon, for example, you could make lemonade which does not need so much added sugar in it, making it healthier to drink and better for growing teeth." explains Professor Martin.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Recommended Reading

Foods to Avoid to Keep Acid Reflux At Bay

Acid reflux is a common problem among people. Modification in eating habits can help to improve the symptoms of acid reflux.

Daily Consumption Of Citrus Fruits Lowers Dementia Risk

Daily intake of citrus fruits like oranges, grapefruits, lemons can reduce the chances of developing dementia and lowers risk of dementia by 23 percent.

How About Boosting Your Male Libido With Red Wine and Citrus Fruits?

Improving your sex life could be as simple as drinking red wine and eating more fruit than going for commercial products.

Natural Compound in Citrus Fruits May Help in Early-Diagnosis of Liver Diseases

Limonene, used as a common additive in drinks, is an aroma molecule that acts as a good indicator for detecting liver diseases through breath.

Acid Base Dietary Balance and its Influence on Our Health and Wellbeing

Our lifestyles and eating habits can lead to acid build up and push the body to an unhealthy state. Understanding alkaline body state is important for our long term health.

Colas are Bad For Health in the Long Run

Intake of regular soft drinks adds calories but diet colas don’t. However, expert opinion says that diet colas are not the best alternative to regular soft drinks.

Dietary Do’s and Don’ts of Ayurveda

According to Ayurvedic science the root cause of any disease is the accumulation of toxic substances in the body. The toxic accumulation depletes the cells of its oxygen, energy and promotes ill heath.

DNA Finger Printing

DNA fingerprinting is a technique which helps forensic scientists and legal experts solve crimes, identity thefts, legal suits and terrorism cases.

Fruits to Help Lower Blood Pressure

Top reasons why you should eat fruits to lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease. Antioxidants in fruits keep your blood pressure under control.

Nails - Health and Disease

Nail changes could indicate a health problem or a disease condition. Read more to know about what your nails say about your health.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

DNA Finger Printing Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease The Acid-Alkaline balance, Diet and Health Acid Base Dietary Balance and its Influence on Our Health and Wellbeing Nails - Health and Disease Fruits to Help Lower Blood Pressure Health benefits of bananas Colas are Bad For Health in the Long Run Dietary Do’s and Don’ts of Ayurveda 

What's New on Medindia

Your Pillowcase Might Be Causing Your Acne Breakouts

Truths about being Left-Handed

Health Benefits of Pomelo
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive