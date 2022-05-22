Gender Affirming Hormone Therapy Has a Positive Impact on Well-being: Study

Gender Affirming Hormone Therapy (GAHT) and Mental Health

This questionnaire was distributed to adults living in Portugal who had undergone GAHT for at least one year. The questionnaire used an ordinal scale ranging from 0 (worst result) to 6 (best result).With a median age of 25 years, 142 people completed the questionnaire: 101 for masculinizing GAHT and 41 for feminizing GAHT. The overall satisfaction with GAHT was rated at 5.0 points on a scale of 6.0.The high score was consistent across several metrics and shows that GAHT positively influences self-esteem, well-being, and social/familial relationships in the Portuguese adult transgender population.GAHT similarly appears to reduce suicidal ideation, having a significant impact on the quality of life of the people who benefit from it."The well-being of transgender patients is very important, and we are happy to document the very positive result of Gender Affirming Hormone Therapy on the Portuguese transgender population," concluded Dr. Saraiva.Source: Eurekalert