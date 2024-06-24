About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Gardening May Help Keep Your Brain Sharp in Old Age

by Dr. Pavithra on Jun 24 2024 2:46 PM

Nurturing growth and maintaining the health of decades-old shrubs is a beloved hobby for many. Now, recent research highlights that gardening can also keep the brain healthy in old age (1 Trusted Source
Go to source).
Groundbreaking research by psychologists at Edinburgh University monitored the lifestyles of hundreds of Scots over nearly a century. The study found that spending time gardening may help protect against dementia up to the age of 80, regardless of socioeconomic status or education level.

Published in the Journal of Environmental Psychology, the study concludes: "The mentally stimulating nature of gardening, which is relatively unexplored, might contribute to brain reserve even in older age."

The new academic study demonstrated the cognitive benefits of gardening activities like digging, weeding, and planting.

The findings have been described as "encouraging" by Alzheimer Scotland. Gillian Councill, the charity's executive lead on brain health and innovation, explained that people often underestimate the broad benefits of gardening. Activities such as digging and pulling weeds can increase hand strength, which research shows can enhance brain health. Additionally, growing your own food can lead to a healthier diet, another crucial factor for brain health. Community gardens also offer social benefits, reducing loneliness and isolation.

Gardening: A Natural Brain Booster for Healthy Aging

The research was part of a long-term survey called the Lothian Birth Cohorts, which began with children born in and around Edinburgh in 1921. These children took an intelligence test at age eleven, measuring their reasoning and arithmetic abilities. The study traced hundreds of them into later life, with many retaking the test at age 79 and providing details of their lifestyles. Their brain health was assessed frequently up to the age of 90.

Among the 467 participants, nearly 30 percent had never gardened, while 44 percent continued to garden regularly into old age. The results showed a clear difference: on average, those who gardened frequently or sometimes had better cognitive abilities in their later years compared to their childhood scores, while those who never or rarely gardened had lower test scores.

Dementia, a condition where the brain deteriorates and affects memory, concentration, and problem-solving, currently impacts nearly 100,000 Scots and accounts for 13 percent of all deaths. Unhealthy lifestyles increase the risk of developing dementia, but keeping the brain active and getting enough sleep are believed to help prevent it.

Dr. Janie Corley, the lead author of the study, noted that "the relationship between gardening and healthy cognitive aging has largely been overlooked." She emphasized that engaging in gardening involves complex cognitive processes such as memory and executive function, and consistent engagement may be directly associated with a lower risk of cognitive decline.

Denis Barrett, 76, who spends around 30 hours a week gardening at Budhill & Springboig Allotments in Glasgow, shared his experience. He finds that gardening helps him relax, sleep well, eat healthily, and feel great. Barrett also noted that gardening keeps the brain active as it requires planning and continuous learning.

Reference:
  1. 6 Health Benefits of Gardening for Seniors - (https://www.stpaulseniors.org/senior-care-blog/6-health-benefits-of-gardening-for-seniors/)

Source-Medindia


