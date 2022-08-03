Game-Changing Intervention For Dementia

Dementia may be diagnosed earlier with the help of digital toolbox as per a study at the Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM) and Public Health (BUSPH), published in the journal Alzheimer's & Dementia: Diagnosis, Assessment & Disease Monitoring, a journal of the Alzheimer's Association.
Although there are several tests to assess cognitive function using paper and pencil tests, several important information is missed regarding the process that a person uses to answer the question.
"Rather than just being able to say that someone performed poorly on a cognitive test, these digital metrics allow us to delve further into the specific cognitive and physical functions that may be underlying poor test performance for a specific individual," says corresponding author Mandy (Mengtian) Du, PhD, a graduate student at BUSPH.
