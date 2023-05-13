About Careers MedBlog Contact us
Game-Changing Discovery Leads to New Horizons in Alzheimer's Treatment

by Karishma Abhishek on May 13, 2023 at 11:41 PM
Alzheimers disease (AD), a prevalent neurodegenerative condition impacting millions globally, stands as the leading cause of dementia, characterized by its progressive nature .

Early-onset AD is typically associated with mutations in the genes APP, PSEN1, and PSEN2, leading to a more aggressive form of the disease with atypical symptoms. In contrast, the newly discovered "Shanghai APP" mutation has been linked to Late-onset Alzheimer's disease (LOAD), which affects a larger population of AD patients.

Risk Factors for Alzheimers Disease

Cognitively normal adults exhibiting atrophy of their temporal lobe or damage to blood vessels in the brain are more likely to develop Alzheimer's disease.
In a study published in Genes & Diseases, researchers from Ruijin Hospital, affiliated with Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, and other three teams detected the Shanghai APP mutation in a Chinese patient who developed memory decline in his mid-70s (1 Trusted Source
E674Q (Shanghai APP mutant), a novel amyloid precursor protein mutation, in familial late-onset Alzheimer's disease

Go to source).

Exploring the Therapeutic Implications of the Shanghai APP Mutation

Neuroimaging techniques confirmed the presence of widespread amyloid £] deposition, a key hallmark of AD. Using molecular dynamics simulation and in vitro experiments, the team found that the E674Q mutation led to increased processing of APP and production of amyloid £], a toxic protein linked to AD.
Sleep Apnea and Lack of Deep Sleep can Affect Your Brain Health: Here

Sleep problems like sleep apnea and not getting enough deep sleep can damage brain health, thereby increasing the risk of stroke, Alzheimer's disease, and cognitive decline.
Additionally, the biochemical aggregation experiments suggested that the E674Q peptide exhibited higher aggregation than the wild-type peptide, especially the formation of filaments that hinged several fibrils.

To further investigate the mutation's effects in vivo, the researchers introduced the E674Q mutant APP gene into the hippocampi of two-month-old mice using adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene transfer.

The study revealed that the E674Q mutation resulted in impaired learning behavior and increased pathological burden in the mouse model, demonstrating its pathogenic role in AD.

The E674Q substitution exhibited a strong amyloidogenic effect, and, to the researchers' knowledge, it is the only known pathogenic mutation within the amyloid processing sequence causing LOAD.

From Discovery to Hope

This finding is significant, as it may open up new avenues for understanding the development of LOAD and lead to more effective treatments for patients suffering from this form of Alzheimer's disease.

The discovery of the novel Shanghai APP mutation provides a unique opportunity to delve deeper into the molecular mechanisms underlying LOAD.

Further research into the effects of the E674Q mutation is essential to explore the potential development of targeted therapies or interventions that may slow or halt the progression of AD.

By understanding how this specific mutation contributes to the onset and progression of LOAD, scientists may be able to devise new strategies for preventing or treating this devastating disease, ultimately improving the quality of life for tens of millions of patients and their families.

Reference :
  1. E674Q (Shanghai APP mutant), a novel amyloid precursor protein mutation, in familial late-onset Alzheimer's disease - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2352304223001277)
Source: Eurekalert
