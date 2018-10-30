medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Mental Health News

Gambling Addiction Might be Subtly Encouraged by Casino Lights and Sounds: Study

by Rishika Gupta on  October 30, 2018 at 11:40 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

In casinos, blinking lights and exciting jingles may encourage risky decision-making and promote an addiction towards that behavior, finds a new study. The results of this study are published in the JNeurosci: The Journal of Neuroscience.
Gambling Addiction Might be Subtly Encouraged by Casino Lights and Sounds: Study
Gambling Addiction Might be Subtly Encouraged by Casino Lights and Sounds: Study

The findings suggest that sensory features in casinos may directly influence a player's decisions and encourage riskier choices--raising new concerns that these features may promote problem gambling.

"We found that an individual's choices were less guided by the odds of winning when the casino-like audiovisual features were present in our laboratory gambling game," said UBC postdoctoral research fellow and the study's lead author Mariya Cherkasova. "Overall, people took more risks when playing the more casino-like games, regardless of the odds."

The latest study was prompted by earlier UBC research that found rats were more willing to take risks when their food rewards were accompanied by flashing lights and jingles.

To determine if this would also be the case for humans, researchers had more than 100 adults play laboratory gambling games that featured sensory feedback modeled after the "bells and whistles" used to signal winning in real slot machines. They found money imagery, and slot machine sounds can directly influence an individual's decisions.

"Using eye-tracker technology, we were able to see that people were paying less attention to information about the odds of winning on a particular gamble when money imagery and casino jingles accompanied the wins," said the study's senior author Catharine Winstanley, professor in the UBC department of psychology and investigator at the Djavad Mowafaghian Centre for Brain Health. "We also noted that participants showed greater pupil dilation, suggesting that individuals were more aroused or engaged when winning outcomes were paired with sensory cues."

In the absence of sensory cues, the researchers found that participants demonstrated more restraint in their decision-making.

These findings provide context for why it can be hard for those with a tendency toward gambling addiction to resist the lure of the casino.

"Together, these results provide new insight into the role played by audiovisual cues in promoting risky choice, and could in part explain why some people persist in gambling despite unfavorable odds of winning," said Cherkasova.

"These results form an important piece of the puzzle in terms of our understanding of how gambling addiction forms and persists," added Winstanley. "While sound and light stimuli may seem harmless, we're now understanding that these cues may bias attention and encourage risky decision-making."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Recommended Reading

Part of Brain Linked to Gambling Addiction Discovered

University of Cambridge researchers have discovered the part of the brain linked to gambling addictions. The findings of the study are published in PNAS .

Pill to Cure Compulsive Gambling Addiction, Coming Soon

Scientists have successfully reduced behaviours in rats commonly associated with compulsive gambling in humans.

Gambling Addiction In Men Linked To Childhood Traumas

Physical abuse or witnessing violence at home during childhood makes men addicted to gambling later in adulthood, reveals a new study.

Drug Detox

Drug detoxification (or drug detox) is a process that helps drug addicts to give up drugs with less or no withdrawal symptoms.

Drugs to Treat Tobacco / Nicotine Addiction

Smokers use tobacco or nicotine regularly in spite of being aware of negative health consequences. Nicotine dependence can be treated by using medications which could help quit smoking.

More News on:

Drug Detox Drugs to Treat Tobacco / Nicotine Addiction 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis

Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis

Drug-resistant tuberculosis (TB) is a globally serious infectious disease caused by the bacterium ...

 Foods to Avoid to Reduce High Cholesterol

Foods to Avoid to Reduce High Cholesterol

List of food sources that have huge amounts of cholesterol and saturated fats bad for health. ...

 Amazing 10 Tips For Pregnant Working Women

Amazing 10 Tips For Pregnant Working Women

Are you pregnant and working? You can easily enjoy your pregnancy phase while still working. These ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive