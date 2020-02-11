by Iswarya on  November 2, 2020 at 2:34 PM Research News
Future Pandemics to Emerge Often and Spread More Rapidly
Future pandemics will arise more often, spread more rapidly, and damage the world economy, says a new report.

Future pandemics will kill more people than coronavirus unless there is a transformative shift in the global strategy to dealing with infectious diseases, the experts added.

In the report by the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) in Germany, the experts admit that escaping the era of pandemics is likely, but this will need a huge change in approach from reaction to prevention.

COVID-19 is at least the 6th global health pandemic after the Great Influenza Pandemic of 1918. Although it has its origins in microbes transmitted by animals, human activities have entirely driven its emergence, like all pandemics, the IPBES report said.

The experts stressed that pandemic risk could be significantly lowered by reducing the human activities that drive biodiversity loss by greater conservation of protected areas and measures that reduce unsustainable exploitation of high biodiversity regions.

This will decrease wildlife-livestock-human contact and help prevent the spillover of new diseases.

The report also offers several policy options that would help to decrease and address pandemic risk.

"The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the importance of science and expertise to inform policy and decision-making," stated study author Anne Larigauderie, Executive Secretary of IPBES.

Source: Medindia

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

