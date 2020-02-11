Future Pandemics to Emerge Often and Spread More Rapidly

COVID-19 is at least the 6th global health pandemic after the Great Influenza Pandemic of 1918. Although it has its origins in microbes transmitted by animals, human activities have entirely driven its emergence, like all pandemics, the IPBES report said.The experts stressed that pandemic risk could be significantly lowered by reducing the human activities that drive biodiversity loss by greater conservation of protected areas and measures that reduce unsustainable exploitation of high biodiversity regions.This will decrease wildlife-livestock-human contact and help prevent the spillover of new diseases.The report also offers several policy options that would help to decrease and address pandemic risk."The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the importance of science and expertise to inform policy and decision-making," stated study author Anne Larigauderie, Executive Secretary of IPBES.Source: Medindia