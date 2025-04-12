Future of Solengepras in Parkinson’s Disease: Strong Potential as Add-On Therapy

Emerging therapies offer new hope for Parkinson’s disease treatment with improved outcomes and safety.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Cerevance Presents Topline Results from Phase 2 ASCEND Trial of Solengepras as Monotherapy Treatment for Early-Stage Parkinsonâ€™s Disease at AD/PD 2025



Go to source Trusted Source

ASCEND Trial: Solengepras Shows Limited Efficacy in Early Parkinson's Disease



‘#Solengepras offers a fresh perspective on #Parkinson's treatment! Its non-dopaminergic action, targeting GPR6, sets it apart in a dopamine-heavy field. #worldparkinsonsday’

Advertisements

Advertisements

Cerevance Presents Topline Results from Phase 2 ASCEND Trial of Solengepras as Monotherapy Treatment for Early-Stage Parkinson’s Disease at AD/PD 2025 - (https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2025/04/01/3053340/0/en/Cerevance-Presents-Topline-Results-from-Phase-2-ASCEND-Trial-of-Solengepras-as-Monotherapy-Treatment-for-Early-Stage-Parkinson-s-Disease-at-AD-PD-2025.html)

At the AD/PD 2025 International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Disease, Cerevance presented new clinical findings for itsWhile the first-in-class GPR6 antagonist failed to meet its primary endpoint as a monotherapy in the Phase II ASCEND trial, GlobalData analysts suggest its future may lie in being used as an adjunctive therapy. (which aimed to measure improvements using the MDS-UPDRS Parts II and III combined score. Unfortunately, patients on solengepras only experienced a minor, non-statistically significant improvement compared to placebo by week 12. According to Jos Opdenakker, Neurology Analyst at GlobalData, the primary endpoint was not achieved largely due to a lack of differentiation in the physician-administered neurological assessments.Despite this, Cerevance reported positive trends in patient-reported outcomes, such as reduced non-motor symptoms, improved daily function, lower overall symptom burden, and decreased daytime sleepiness—offering hope for the drug’s potential in improving quality of life.Another positive takeaway was solengepras’ strong safety profile. All participants completed the 12-week trial, with no serious adverse events (AEs) reported. Only 25% of patients on the drug experienced any treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs), underscoring its tolerability.Earlier trials support solengepras’ use as an adjunctive therapy, where it demonstrated clinically meaningful reductions in OFF time (periods when medications aren't working well) with minimal dopaminergic side effects—a key advantage for PD patients who often suffer from complications related to current dopamine-based treatments.Cerevance is now shifting its focus to the Phase III ARISE trial, which will evaluate solengepras in combination with standard treatments like levodopa in a different PD patient population.Opdenakker notes that solengepras would struggle to carve out a space as a standalone therapy due to heavy competition from well-established treatments like levodopa, dopamine agonists (DAs), and MAO-B inhibitors—many of which are now available as generics. GlobalData’s analysis shows six dopamine agonists currently marketed across the US, Europe, and Japan (the 7MM), with AbbVie’s tavapadon also in late-stage development.However,Key opinion leaders (KOLs) have expressed concerns over traditional DAs due to side effects like hallucinations and compulsive behaviors, making a well-tolerated, novel agent like solengepras an attractive alternative.Still, the adjunctive therapy space remains competitive. To secure a strong market position, Cerevance must demonstrate clear efficacy and safety advantages over existing therapies, possibly through larger Phase III trials or head-to-head comparisons.In conclusion, solengepras may have missed the mark as a monotherapy, but its safety, innovative mechanism, and potential benefits as an add-on treatment position it as a compelling candidate in the PD therapeutic landscape. The outcome of the ARISE trial will be pivotal in determining whether solengepras can fulfill its potential as an adjunctive therapy for patients with Parkinson’s disease.Source-Medindia