Fur Farms: A Ticking Time Bomb for Pandemics

The Finnish Institute of Health and Welfare (THL) has sounded the alarm, warning that the country's fur farming industry continues to pose a significant public health risk. The institute asserts that the industry, in its current form, represents a persistent threat of future pandemics.In a statement to the Finnish Parliament published on Friday, THL emphasised the urgent need for stricter biosecurity measures or the complete cessation of operations. The risk posed by fur farms to public health is recognised internationally, and fur farming is prohibited in many European countries, THL noted.According to THL, conditions in fur farms create an ideal environment for viruses, including influenza, to mutate and potentially spread to humans.Otto Helve, head of THL's Department of Public Health, described the risks as "too great to people's lives and health," stressing the necessity of raising hygiene standards to match those of food production. He warned that without such measures, the risks associated with fur farming could surpass those of the Covid-19 pandemic.According to statistics from the Finnish Fur Breeders' Association, Finland is the third-largest fur producer in Europe. Local media reported that the Finnish Parliament is currently considering a citizens' initiative calling for a national phase-out of fur farming, Xinhua news agency reported.Source-IANS