Fungus Among Us: Could Mycoestrogens Be Undermining Birth Outcomes?

Mycoestrogens are fungal toxins that mimic estrogen and disrupt hormonal balance in the body.
According to researchers at Rutgers Health, exposure to mycotoxins—a diverse group of toxic compounds produced by mold—during pregnancy may interfere with how the placenta functions, potentially leading to lower birthweight in newborns. ()
Zearalenone: An Estrogen-Mimicking Fungal Toxin to Watch During PregnancyOne such mycotoxin is zearalenone, a compound with estrogen-like activity. Zearalenone, more specifically classified as a mycoestrogen, contaminates food sources, as its synthetic form is given to livestock in the United States to promote metabolic growth. Because it mimics estrogen, a hormone critical to pregnancy and fetal development, zearalenone may interfere with crucial biological processes during gestation.
Their study, published in Environmental Health Perspectives, investigated the presence of these compounds in pregnant individuals and assessed whether genetic differences influence their impact on fetal development. The researchers said it is the first study to examine prenatal exposure to mycoestrogens in relation to placental and birth outcomes.
“Our findings emphasize the need for greater awareness of mycoestrogen exposure and its potential impact on maternal and fetal health,” said Zorimar Rivera-Núñez, an assistant professor at the Rutgers School of Public Health and lead author of the study. “This research underscores the importance of considering genetic factors when evaluating environmental exposures and their health effects.”
Genetic Variant Influences Impact of Mycoestrogen Exposure on Pregnancy OutcomesResearchers analyzed data from a cohort of pregnant participants and found widespread exposure to mycoestrogens. Notably, the study examined the role of a genetic variant, ABCG2 Q141K, that affects the body's ability to transport and eliminate certain compounds. Individuals carrying this variant showed altered birth outcomes, suggesting genetic predisposition may play a crucial role in the effects of mycoestrogen exposure during pregnancy.
The study’s results suggest a need for further research into dietary guidelines and public health policies aimed at reducing exposure to mycoestrogens, particularly among pregnant individuals who may be more vulnerable due to genetic variations.
The study adds to an expanding body of evidence that environmental factors, coupled with genetic predisposition, can influence birth outcomes.
Future research will explore potential interventions that could mitigate these risks to protect pregnant women and their babies, including regulating the use of mycoestrogens and other endocrine-disrupting chemicals.
