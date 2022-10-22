About Careers MedBlog Contact us
Fun Ways to Celebrate Diwali

by Colleen Fleiss on October 22, 2022 at 10:24 PM
Diwali, the day of celebration is around the corner, here are quick ways to celebrate Diwali with your kids. Go ahead and bookmark these points.

Quick Ways to Celebrate Safe, Healthy Diwali

Choose Comfort Over Style

Yes, Diwali is all about those designer lehengas, sherwanis, sarees and dhotis. Go ahead, pamper yourself and the family and opt for a sustainable designer wear brand and get the photo-ops done and out of the way. But after it is done, choose clothing that is comfortable. Especially when bursting fire crackers say yes to comfort and safety and no to over flowy dresses.

Post-COVID Healthy Diwali 2021

With the festival of lights - Diwali around, this year, the celebration warrants safe and protective approach as we badge the global phase of the Post-COVID period.
Join Hands With Your Li'l Masterchef

Step into the kitchen with your children and share the joy of cooking with them. Sit and mould ladoos in perfect and not-so-perfect ways but create memories in the process!
Healthy Diwali 2022: Savor Mindful Yet Heart-content Delicacies

Diwali is signified as the festival of lights, where people enjoy socializing, lighting diyas, and lanterns, gifting, bursting firecrackers, sharing foods, and much more.
Bond Over Rangoli

Another safe and fun way to engage kids is to bond over colours- another beautiful custom we have in Indian culture. There's some serious focus and dedication kids learn when they design colourful Rangoli or the simpler alternative- Kolam in South India. Hand them over a pack of colours, and some Rangoli stencils and give them a dedicated space. If they are too young, a corner of their room would do. For the older ones, trust them with the space near the entrance of your house. They will feel happy! P.S- remember not to deck them with the prettiest or newest clothes when doing Rangoli!

Book Your Time For Movie Nights

After a tiring schedule of celebration, parties and endless selfies, wind the day with the best activity with your kids. Bookmark a list of the best family-friendly movies you can watch with the kids on OTT. There's nothing better than cosy cuddles with your kids and a bowl of makhanas or popcorn- try it!

Create Best From Waste

Answer Their Whys

Kids need answers. All the time. Every time. When they see you making those laddoos, or the Laxmi Pooja or lighting so many lamps- they are going to be asking you all the questions about why we do what we do. Why not answer it in a language they understand? Tune into kids podcasts or watch exclusive kids videos on YouTube with a puppet show on Ramayan to answer their questions. Read books on Diwali, listen to podcasts on stories that answer the whys and hows. Search for the I Am Not Bored podcast that answers all of your child's questions and addresses that curiosity.

Source: IANS
Celebrate a Safe and Healthy Diwali Amidst COVID-19

Experts suggest tips for people on how to celebrate a safe and healthy Diwali during the COVID-19 pandemic and pollution.
Experts Suggest 5 Skincare Hacks To Undo Diwali Damage To Your Skin

Skincare experts talk about suncreen, diet control and all the skincare tips you need post Diwali.
How Rising Alcohol Consumption in India Affects Health and Creates Disparity
Healthy Diwali 2022: Savor Mindful yet Heart-content Delicacies
Know More about Jarlsberg Cheese
