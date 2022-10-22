Fun Ways to Celebrate Diwali

Advertisement

Step into the kitchen with your children and share the joy of cooking with them. Sit and mould ladoos in perfect and not-so-perfect ways but create memories in the process!Bond Over RangoliAnother safe and fun way to engage kids is to bond over colours- another beautiful custom we have in Indian culture. There's some serious focus and dedication kids learn when they design colourful Rangoli or the simpler alternative- Kolam in South India. Hand them over a pack of colours, and some Rangoli stencils and give them a dedicated space. If they are too young, a corner of their room would do. For the older ones, trust them with the space near the entrance of your house. They will feel happy! P.S- remember not to deck them with the prettiest or newest clothes when doing Rangoli!Book Your Time For Movie NightsAfter a tiring schedule of celebration, parties and endless selfies, wind the day with the best activity with your kids. Bookmark a list of the best family-friendly movies you can watch with the kids on OTT. There's nothing better than cosy cuddles with your kids and a bowl of makhanas or popcorn- try it!Create Best From WasteAnswer Their WhysKids need answers. All the time. Every time. When they see you making those laddoos, or the Laxmi Pooja or lighting so many lamps- they are going to be asking you all the questions about why we do what we do. Why not answer it in a language they understand? Tune into kids podcasts or watch exclusive kids videos on YouTube with a puppet show on Ramayan to answer their questions. Read books on Diwali, listen to podcasts on stories that answer the whys and hows. Search for the I Am Not Bored podcast that answers all of your child's questions and addresses that curiosity.