About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Fully Vaccinated can Still Spread the COVID-19 Virus at Home

by Dr Jayashree on November 1, 2021 at 11:00 PM
Font : A-A+

Fully Vaccinated can Still Spread the COVID-19 Virus at Home

Even fully vaccinated people are at the chance of getting COVID-19 and passing on the deadly disease to people at home, according to a study published in the journal The Lancet Infectious Diseases.

Though COVID-19 vaccines prevent serious illness and deaths, they are less effective at spreading infections since the emergence of the more infectious Delta variant. Various studies have also shown the waning protection of these vaccines, pressing the need for boosters.

Advertisement


As households are the site of most SARS-CoV-2 transmission globally, the new study included 440 households in London and Bolton doing PCR Covid tests between September 2020 and September 2021.

The results revealed that even with no or few symptoms, the chance of transmitting the virus to other unvaccinated housemates is about two in five or 38 percent. This drops to one in four, or 25 percent if housemates are also fully vaccinated.
Advertisement

"This finding indicates that breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people can efficiently transmit infection in the household setting," said corresponding author Prof Ajit Lalvani, National Heart and Lung Institute, Imperial College London, UK.

Fully vaccinated individuals with breakthrough infections seem to have peak viral load similar to unvaccinated cases and can efficiently transmit infection in household settings, including fully vaccinated contacts. Host-virus interactions early in infection may shape the entire viral trajectory.

Further, the study showed that the susceptibility to infection increases already within a few months after the second vaccine dose, pressing the need for booster shots.

This study also suggests that continued public health and social measures to curb transmissions such as mask-wearing, social distancing, and testing remain important, even in vaccinated individuals.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Rare Genetic Hearing Loss Condition Linked With Infertility
New Way to Administer Vaccines Developed >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
How Not to Lose Personality in the Workplace?
How Not to Lose Personality in the Workplace?
Drinking Warm Milk before Bedtime - A Natural Sleep Remedy
Drinking Warm Milk before Bedtime - A Natural Sleep Remedy
Guide to Brushing Your Teeth the Right Way
Guide to Brushing Your Teeth the Right Way
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Chicken Pox Shigellosis Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times 

Recommended Reading
COVID in Children
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID ...
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is ......
Antibiotic Resistance - An Emerging Global Crisis
Antibiotic Resistance - An Emerging Global Crisis
Antibiotic resistance refers to the adaption of bacteria that allows them to grow even in the ......
How to Battle Boredom during COVID
How to Battle Boredom during COVID
COVID-19 has led to a novel situation where people have had to stay indoors for a prolongedÂ period ...
Chicken Pox
Chicken Pox
Chicken pox is an acute and highly contagious viral infection caused by the varicella zoster virus....
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-n...
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled ...
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Covid-19 has affected many physically, mentally and emotionally. Finding ways to maintain well-being...
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greet...
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips t...
Shigellosis
Shigellosis
Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause blo...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close