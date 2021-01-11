Fully Vaccinated can Still Spread the COVID-19 Virus at Home

Even fully vaccinated people are at the chance of getting COVID-19 and passing on the deadly disease to people at home, according to a study published in the journal The Lancet Infectious Diseases.



Though COVID-19 vaccines prevent serious illness and deaths, they are less effective at spreading infections since the emergence of the more infectious Delta variant. Various studies have also shown the waning protection of these vaccines, pressing the need for boosters.

‘Although vaccinated people can clear the infection more quickly, their peak viral load remains similar to that seen in unvaccinated people, so they can still pass on the COVID-19 virus in household settings.’