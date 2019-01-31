FSSAI Bans Pins in Tea Bags from June 30

The food regulator Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has banned the use of pins in tea bags. By June 30, all food business operators (FBOs) should stop the use of staple pins in tea bags, notified the food regulator FSSAI on Wednesday.

‘The staple pins present in the tea bags pose a serious hazard to the user. Accidental intake of any loosely attached pins is detrimental.’

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has asked the FBOs to discontinue manufacture, storage, distribution, sale and import of stapled tea bags by June 30.Last year, it had decided to ban the stapler pins in tea bags from January 2019 as it poses potential hazard to consumers since any loose staple pin consumed inadvertently with tea may cause a serious health hazard.Earlier, FBOs had raised the issue of cost involved in changing over staple-less machines and presence of a few manufacturers of such machines globally.The FSSAI ruled out the possibility of "blanket extension".However, it said extension may be given on a case-to-case basis depending on firm commitment from the FBOs with proper proof to change over within a specified time.The food authority has also directed the tea bag manufacturing units to submit their plan to switch to new system by procuring the new machines or modifying the existing machines.Source: IANS