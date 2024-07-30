From Stressed to Blessed: A Yale Professor’s Guide to Happiness

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Path to Joy, and Stress-free Life

Dr. Laurie Santos, the renowned creator of Yale's most popular course on happiness, has revealed a surprising personal struggle: stress. Despite her expertise in well-being, the Yale professor found herself overwhelmed by the pressures of her role and the expectations of her public persona.Here's how it works: During her annual checkup, Dr. Laurie Santos received mostly good results, except for one: her CRP levels, which measure inflammation, were slightly elevated. Her doctor attributed this to increased stress. (This made sense to Santos, a Yale professor who managed over 500 students during the pandemic, ran a university lab, and hosted a podcast. Ironically, Santos is known as a "happiness expert." After witnessing depression and panic attacks among her students, she created the course "Psychology and the Good Life," which became Yale's most popular class and was later adapted into an online course with over 4.7 million students worldwide.Recently, Santos opened up about her own struggles. In new podcast episodes, she discusses how she "flunks her own class," dealing with perfectionism and a fear of boredom. "Some people think I'm a walking happiness emoji," she said. "But I'm human." She shared some lessons she's learned:Santos identified perfectionism as one of her biggest challenges. Her podcast producer, Ryan Dilley, noted her relentless pursuit of perfection. Santos explained that this "existential perfectionism" also affects her students, who strive for ideal grades, looks, jobs, and relationships, often driven by social media comparisons. She emphasized that happiness is more about changing behavior and mindsets than achieving perfect circumstances.Santos acknowledged that much of her stress comes from managing her roles as a professor and podcaster. While she loves her work, balancing both is challenging. She aims to establish healthier standards for what counts as work, recognizing that the glamour of busyness contributes to her success but also to her stress. She encourages pushing back against the cultural norm that equates busyness with status.Santos has learned to view negative emotions differently. She realized that boredom, often avoided by her students, is crucial for creativity. She also discovered from David S. Yeager, a psychology professor at UT Austin, that reframing stress as a performance enhancer can reduce its debilitating effects. This mindset shift was profound for her, illustrating that our perceptions of stress significantly impact our well-being.Santos emphasized that "happiness takes work." In her class, students track their happiness through surveys, a practice she follows in her own life. The goal is to make small changes that cumulatively improve mood by 10-15%. For instance, combating intense self-criticism might involve keeping a daily journal to challenge negative thoughts, creating a habit that fosters positivity.Santos' research and personal experience have shown that true happiness isn't about achieving perfection or accumulating material possessions. Instead, it lies in cultivating a positive mindset, setting realistic goals, and embracing small, daily steps towards well-being.By openly discussing her own struggles, Dr. Santos has become a powerful advocate for mental health and a beacon of hope for those seeking to create a happier life.Source-Medindia