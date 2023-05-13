About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

From Stress to Success: The Cortisol Connection!

by Karishma Abhishek on May 13, 2023 at 11:28 PM
Font : A-A+

From Stress to Success: The Cortisol Connection!

Heightened cortisol levels in the third trimester of pregnancy may positively impact speech and language development in children during their early years as per a study presented at the 25th European Congress of Endocrinology in Istanbul.

The findings help researchers further understand the role cortisol plays in both fetal and child development.

Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
How Does The Body React To Stress

How Does The Body React To Stress


Physical symptoms of stress on the body are varied, ranging from hormonal changes to changes in the nervous system, manifesting as the flight-fight-freeze response.
Advertisement


Nurturing Neurodevelopment

Language development during early childhood can indicate how well a baby's nervous system was developed in the womb. Prenatal exposure to cortisol - a steroid hormone that helps the body respond to stress - directs the growth of a fetus and also affects its brain development.

However, the effects cortisol has on early language development remain unknown.

In this study, researchers from the Odense University Hospital analyzed data on the cortisol levels of 1,093 Danish women during their third trimester of pregnancy and on the speech and language skills of 1,093 Danish children aged 12-37 months, from the Odense Child Cohort.
Link between Maternal Stress and Preterm Delivery

Link between Maternal Stress and Preterm Delivery


Understanding the link between stress and preterm delivery and the techniques to manage maternal stress during pregnancy.
Advertisement

They found that boys exposed to high cortisol levels in the womb could say more words at ages 12-37 months, while girls were better at understanding more words at the age of 12-21 months.

"To our knowledge, this is the first study to investigate the association between maternal cortisol levels and language development in children over time, also taking offspring sex and maternal educational level into account," said Dr. Anja Fenger Dreyer, who was involved in the study.

Power of Hormones

She added: "We have had access to a large study cohort, high-quality methods of analysis, and relevant covariates, making our study an important contribution to the physiological understanding of prenatal cortisol exposure in fetal maturation and child development."

The team will next assess whether children exposed to high cortisol in the womb are more likely to have higher intelligence quotient (IQ) scores.

Except for the data on maternal cortisol levels and early language development, the Odense Child Cohort also has data on intelligence tests carried out by children aged 7 years old.

"Early language development in children is known as a predictor for a cognitive function later in life, such as attention, memory, and learning, so we want to investigate whether prenatal cortisol exposure is also associated with IQ scores of children aged 7 years old," said Dr. Fenger Dreyer.

Source: Eurekalert
Benefits of Meditation / Meditation Therapy

Benefits of Meditation / Meditation Therapy


Meditation therapy is one of the best Alternative Therapies. It is a Mind-Body Medicine.
Advertisement

Top 10 Drinks to Relieve Stress

Top 10 Drinks to Relieve Stress


Top ten stress reliever drinks to combat stress, anxiety and insomnia. With stress levels at an all time high, more people are turning to safer and more natural solutions. Find back to nature drinks listed here.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Reading

Addison’s Disease

Addison’s Disease

Do you know what Osama bin Laden and John F Kennedy have in common? They are both Addisonians!
Adreno Cortical Carcinoma

Adreno Cortical Carcinoma

Adrenocortical carcinoma is a rare but aggressive form of cancer that affects the outer cortex layer of the ...
Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like ...
Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart ...
Is Your Man Moody?

Is Your Man Moody?

Women get confused by the behavior of men in their lives. It is time they realize that men too have frequent ...
Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of one’s own heartbeat.
Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in ...
Tired All The Time

Tired All The Time

Tired All The Time (TATT) syndrome is not only about feeling of tired, however there are a host of other ...
Women More Prone to Road Rage

Women More Prone to Road Rage

If you find your self getting mad and cursing under your breath while driving, you are a victim of road ...

Latest Research News

Why Is a Global Network Necessary to Detect and Prevent Infectious Diseases?

Why Is a Global Network Necessary to Detect and Prevent Infectious Diseases?

The IPSN created by WHO connects geographies to build a collaborative system to better detect, prevent and respond to disease threats.
Rising to the Top: Children Worldwide at Risk of Cholera

Rising to the Top: Children Worldwide at Risk of Cholera

In 43 countries, after years of decline, cholera is making a comeback affecting kids under the age of five.
Paving the Way for Allergy-Free Diets Via Hypoallergenic Chicken Egg

Paving the Way for Allergy-Free Diets Via Hypoallergenic Chicken Egg

Scientists have successfully developed a chicken egg with reduced allergenic properties, offering hope to individuals with egg white allergies.
Mechanism That Regulates PTSD in the Female Brain Discovered

Mechanism That Regulates PTSD in the Female Brain Discovered

Researchers have discovered key protein in female post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
Watching Humorous Movie Scenes Keeps the Brain Engaged

Watching Humorous Movie Scenes Keeps the Brain Engaged

Researchers used Charlie Chaplin's movie to investigate the neural activity in the temporal lobe of the brain and its environment associated with humor processing.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

From Stress to Success: The Cortisol Connection! Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests