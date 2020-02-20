medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

From Obesity to Liver Cancer: Moving One Step Closer to Treating Obesity-related Liver Diseases

by Adeline Dorcas on  February 20, 2020 at 2:37 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Specific protein, S100A11, could open up new avenues for treating obesity-related liver diseases, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Gut.
From Obesity to Liver Cancer: Moving One Step Closer to Treating Obesity-related Liver Diseases
From Obesity to Liver Cancer: Moving One Step Closer to Treating Obesity-related Liver Diseases

Hepatocellular carcinoma, a very common liver cancer linked to the presence of fat in the liver, is one of the leading causes of cancer death worldwide. With the increase in our sedentary lifestyle and in the sugar and fat content of our diet, the number of individuals at risk is on the rise.

Show Full Article


Scientists at the University of Geneva (UNIGE) have discovered a protein involved in the progression of a "fatty liver" towards cancer. This protein, S100A11, could not only allow early detection of the risk of developing liver cancer, but also open the way to new targeted therapies. These results, published in the journal Gut, highlight the close links between our diet and cancer development.

Hepatocellular carcinoma is the most common liver cancer. It can occur in the context of a chronic liver inflammation caused by excessive fat accumulation. Obesity is therefore an important risk factor for the development of this cancer. The difficulty in detecting it and the lack of targeted treatment contribute to the severity of this disease, which causes the death of more than 700,000 people per year worldwide. Moreover, with almost 41% of the Swiss population being overweight or obese, the extent of this cancer is likely to alarmingly increase in the next decades.

When Fat Triggers Liver Sickness

Among the largest organs in our body, the liver performs essential functions and is involved in the storage of sugars and fats from food. If the diet is too caloric, liver cells accumulate the excess of energy under the form of fat, a pathological condition called fatty liver disease. Inflammation and build-up of fibrous tissue can then develop and even lead to cirrhosis or cancer. These dysfunctions, initially asymptomatic, often go unnoticed or are considered benign.

"We already know that a fatty liver can become inflamed and progress into cancer, but very little is known about the molecular mechanisms responsible for these pathologies", explains Michelangelo Foti, Professor and Director of the Department of Cell Physiology and Metabolism at UNIGE Faculty of Medicine, who supervised this work.

"Fatty liver disease already affects nearly 30% of the world's population and will very quickly become a major public health problem."

A Protein Network Involved

The aim of UNIGE researchers was to detect changes in the expression of specific proteins that could promote cancer development. "To date, studies have focused mainly on genetic mutations associated with liver cancer, but this has not led to effective treatments", adds Michelangelo Foti. "That is why we have been looking for other alterations that could explain the progression of a fatty liver towards an inflammatory state and cancer."

It turns out that a whole network of proteins becomes deregulated, in the absence of any genetic alterations, thereby creating an amenable environment to the development of cancer. Among this network, the protein S100A11 particularly caught the attention of scientists.

"We first discovered that S100A11 promotes inflammation and build-up of fibrous tissue in the liver", explains Cyril Sobolewski, researcher at the Department of Cell Physiology and Metabolism and first author of this work. "Additional tests showed that the more S100A11 was expressed, the greater the severity of the cancer."

A Therapeutic Target?

The discrete symptoms of liver inflammation and cancer play an important role in their dangerousness, but the presence of S100A11 in the blood raises the possibility of an early detection by simple blood sampling. "The earlier the patient is treated, the greater the chances of survival", highlights Michelangelo Foti.

"In addition, S100A11 may be a promising therapeutic target, says Cyril Sobolewski. The next step would be to generate specific antibodies able to neutralize the protein and prevent its carcinogenic effect." This type of approach, called immunotherapy, has already shown promising results in the fight against several cancers.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Recommended Reading

Current Treatments for Liver Cancer

Current Treatments for Liver Cancer (also known as hepatoma or hepatocellular carcinoma) can result in complete cure of the disease if it is detected early.

Liver Cancer: Implication of a New Protein Discovered

The involvement of clathrin, cell membrane protein in liver cancer development and progression has been identified by researchers.

Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India

Non alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the leading cause of liver dysfunction worldwide and is a rapidly growing health problem in India.

New Treatment for Fatty Liver Disease Uncovered

Inhibiting protein interleukin 11 can not only prevent fatty liver disease but also reverse it after it has taken hold of the liver, said study.

Battle of the Bulge

The ‘battle of bulge’ is the toughest of all battles. Once you put on weight it is so difficult to get rid of it. Here are the best tips to fight off that extra flab.

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.

Diabesity

With more than one billion people affected, diabesity is the largest epidemic in the world today. Fortunately it can be reversed with lifestyle changes.

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A is the most benign of the hepatitis viruses and usually has no long term side effects. Hepatitis A vaccine is available that is 95% effective in preventing the disease.

Liposuction

Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition to give a well-contoured shapely look.

Obesity

Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.

Wilson's Disease

This is a rare inherited systemic disorder of copper metabolism, affecting the liver mainly before other organs.

More News on:

Bariatric SurgeryObesityHepatitis ABulimia NervosaBody Mass IndexLiposuctionLiverWilson's DiseaseBattle of the BulgeDiabesity
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Eat More Fruits and Vegetables to Fend Off Troublesome Menopause Symptoms

Tart Cherry Juice Concentrate can Boost Your Endurance Exercise Performance

Eat Well to Fight Memory Loss
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive