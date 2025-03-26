About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

From Diagnosis to Dialogue: A New Tool for Cognitive Care

by Naina Bhargava on Mar 26 2025 10:37 AM

The "About Me" Care Card helps address patients' personal goals and social needs in cognitive care, though some usability challenges remain.

From Diagnosis to Dialogue: A New Tool for Cognitive Care
Current tools for cognitive impairment mainly concentrate on clinical diagnoses and overlook conversations about patients' personal fears, goals, and social needs (1 Trusted Source
Feasibility and Acceptability of the "About Me" Care Card as a Tool for Engaging Older Adults in Conversations About Cognitive Impairment

Go to source).

Development of the "About Me" Care Card

Researchers conducted a feasibility study using a community and user-centered design approach to develop and test the “About Me” Care Card, a tool developed based on shared decision-making principles. An environmental scan identified gaps in existing cognitive care tools, and a global steering committee made up of health care professionals, patient advocacy groups, caregivers/family members, and individuals with dementia provided feedback.

Dementia - Types, Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment
Dementia - Types, Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment
Dementia has become a very big concern as we have an aging population across the world. Dementia is also terrifying to us because of its disturbing symptoms and limited treatment options.

Patient Feedback: 65% Found the Card Beneficial

Fourteen clinicians consisting of 7 clinician types across 7 institutions piloted the card during in-person visits or by telephone. Observations showed the card:
  • allowed time to elicit what matters most to patients
  • created space for personalized care conversations,
  • opened an examination of social care needs
  • moderated emotional relationships between families and individuals.
Findings from 44 completed post-use surveys showed that most patients found the card beneficial, with 65% recommending it for those over age 65. However, while 41% found it easy to use, some patients with advanced cognitive challenges required assistance and only 32% felt it helped in creating a concrete plan to address their priorities.

Findings from this study suggest that integrating tools like the “About Me” Care Card into primary care workflows could help clinicians identify patient concerns earlier.

Reference:
  1. Feasibility and Acceptability of the "About Me" Care Card as a Tool for Engaging Older Adults in Conversations About Cognitive Impairment - (https://www.annfammed.org/content/23/2/117)

Source-Eurekalert
Can Your Smartphone Predict Dementia?
Can Your Smartphone Predict Dementia?
Can a smartphone app detect Alzheimer’s early? Yes, researchers have found that mobility data from mobile apps can identify early signs of cognitive decline.
Smell of Food can Turn Back the Clock for Dementia Patients
Smell of Food can Turn Back the Clock for Dementia Patients
Can smell of food enable time travel? Flavor-based memory recalling techniques can help dementia patients reconstruct their past memories.

Latest Senior Health News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional