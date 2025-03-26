From Diagnosis to Dialogue: A New Tool for Cognitive Care

The "About Me" Care Card helps address patients' personal goals and social needs in cognitive care, though some usability challenges remain.

Feasibility and Acceptability of the "About Me" Care Card as a Tool for Engaging Older Adults in Conversations About Cognitive Impairment



Development of the "About Me" Care Card

The number of people living with dementia doubles every 20 years, expected to reach 78 million in 2030 and 139 million in 2050. #medindia #dementia #alzheimers’

Patient Feedback: 65% Found the Card Beneficial

allowed time to elicit what matters most to patients

created space for personalized care conversations,

opened an examination of social care needs

moderated emotional relationships between families and individuals.

