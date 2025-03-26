From Diagnosis to Dialogue: A New Tool for Cognitive Care

The "About Me" Care Card helps address patients' personal goals and social needs in cognitive care, though some usability challenges remain.
Current tools for cognitive impairment mainly concentrate on clinical diagnoses and overlook conversations about patients' personal fears, goals, and social needs (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Development of the "About Me" Care CardResearchers conducted a feasibility study using a community and user-centered design approach to develop and test the “About Me” Care Card, a tool developed based on shared decision-making principles. An environmental scan identified gaps in existing cognitive care tools, and a global steering committee made up of health care professionals, patient advocacy groups, caregivers/family members, and individuals with dementia provided feedback.
‘Did You Know?
The number of people living with dementia doubles every 20 years, expected to reach 78 million in 2030 and 139 million in 2050. #medindia #dementia #alzheimers’
Patient Feedback: 65% Found the Card BeneficialFourteen clinicians consisting of 7 clinician types across 7 institutions piloted the card during in-person visits or by telephone. Observations showed the card:
- allowed time to elicit what matters most to patients
- created space for personalized care conversations,
- opened an examination of social care needs
- moderated emotional relationships between families and individuals.
Findings from this study suggest that integrating tools like the “About Me” Care Card into primary care workflows could help clinicians identify patient concerns earlier.
Reference:
