From Code to Care: How AI is Changing the Fight Against Child Abuse

Child abuse is the physical, emotional, or sexual mistreatment or neglect of a child by a caregiver.



Machine Learning Analyzes Diagnostic Codes to Estimate Child Abuse

A new study reveals that( )The findings will be presented at the Pediatric Academic Societies (PAS) 2025 Meeting, taking place from April 24–28 in Honolulu.Researchers used afor high-risk injury and physical abuse.The researchers’ approach better predicted abuse rates than those that rely solely on diagnostic codes entered by a provider or administrative staff. Relying on abuse codes alone misdiagnosed on average 8.5% of cases.“Our AI approach offers a clearer look at trends in child abuse, which helps providers more appropriately treat abuse and improve child safety,” said Farah Brink, MD, child abuse pediatrician at Nationwide Children's Hospital, and assistant professor at The Ohio State University.Researchers studied data from 3,317 injury and abuse-related emergency department visits at seven children’s hospitals between February 2021 and December 2022. All children were under the age of 10 and nearly three quarters were under the age of two.Source-Eurekalert