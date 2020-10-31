by Iswarya on  October 31, 2020 at 12:58 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Fresh Solution for Smelly Feet Through Nano-Particle Technology
Socks coating, made from zinc oxide nanoparticles (ZnO-NPs), can prevent bromodosis, better known as foot odor, and pitted keratolysis, a bacterial infection, reports a new study. The findings of the study are presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology.

Developed by the Royal Thai Airforce, the ZnO-NP-coated socks were trialed in a real-life setting by researchers at Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol University in Thailand. They found that the antibacterial efficacy of ZnO-NPs, along with its safety and compatibility with human skin, makes it the perfect compound to incorporate into textiles, including socks, to prevent unpleasant foot odor.

The double-blinded, randomized, controlled trial was conducted with 148 cadets at the Thai Naval Rating School. Bromodosis and pitted keratolysis are a common complaint in military personnel, with foot lesions, including pitted keratosis, occurring in over a third of naval cadets in Thailand (38.5%).


The study demonstrated that those with the ZnO-NP-coated socks had significantly less foot malodor compared to baseline (p=0.009). This was compared to the uncoated-sock group who experienced more intense foot odor with a greater negative effect on their daily life (p=0.04). They also found that participants with the uncoated-socks were more likely to develop pitted keratolysis compared to those with the ZnO-NP-coated-socks (p=0.05).

The study is a result of the first-hand experience of lead author Dr. Punyawee Ongsri, a naval officer and final year resident at the Department of Dermatology, Siriraj hospital, Mahidol University. He saw an issue with military personnel while working in the naval medical department.

Dr. Ongsri explains: "While completing an internship as a naval officer in the medical department, I saw a high number of foot infections in military personnel. I wanted to find a way to prevent and treat these fungal and bacterial infections and those conditions associated. Previous studies had demonstrated zinc oxide nanoparticles' antibacterial properties; therefore, my professor Dr. Bunyaratavej, Dr. Leeyaphan, and our research team wanted to test the efficacy of this new technology in a real-life setting."

He continues, "Our results prove the efficacy of ZnO-NP-coated socks in preventing bromodosis and inhibiting the development of pitted keratolysis. These socks could provide a new primary prevention option for both military personnel and those susceptible to these embarrassing and unpleasant conditions. We are continuing our research with other textiles and hope to treat and prevent the growth of bacterial and fungal infections."

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Use Olfactory White Formula to Cancel Out Nasty Odours
Scientists have found a mathematical formula to create an olfactory equivalent of "white noise," called 'olfactory white' which could be used to cancel out any pungent odours you may want to get rid of.
READ MORE
Study Shows Sensory Wiring for Odours Varies Among Individuals
A new study from scientists at The Scripps Research Institute says that our odor-sensing nerve cells are not all wired in the same way.
READ MORE
Electronic Nose to Detect Fruit Odours
An electronic nose developed by scientists can detect fruit odours more effectively than the human sense of smell.
READ MORE
New Way to Remove Unpleasant Odours
Scientists have devised a novel way of removing offensive household and other odours.
READ MORE
Smelly Feet / Bromodosis
Do you ignore odors from your feet? Then take note! Smelly feet can turn into serious trouble as it may cause foot ulcers and severe bacterial infections.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

More News on:

Smelly Feet / Bromodosis