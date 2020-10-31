Fresh Solution for Smelly Feet Through Nano-Particle Technology

‘Antibacterial coatings for socks made from zinc oxide nanoparticles kill bacteria and neutralizes unpleasant odors. ’

The study demonstrated that those with the ZnO-NP-coated socks had significantly less foot malodor compared to baseline (p=0.009). This was compared to the uncoated-sock group who experienced more intense foot odor with a greater negative effect on their daily life (p=0.04). They also found that participants with the uncoated-socks were more likely to develop pitted keratolysis compared to those with the ZnO-NP-coated-socks (p=0.05).The study is a result of the first-hand experience of lead author Dr. Punyawee Ongsri, a naval officer and final year resident at the Department of Dermatology, Siriraj hospital, Mahidol University. He saw an issue with military personnel while working in the naval medical department.Dr. Ongsri explains: "While completing an internship as a naval officer in the medical department, I saw a high number of foot infections in military personnel. I wanted to find a way to prevent and treat these fungal and bacterial infections and those conditions associated. Previous studies had demonstrated zinc oxide nanoparticles' antibacterial properties; therefore, my professor Dr. Bunyaratavej, Dr. Leeyaphan, and our research team wanted to test the efficacy of this new technology in a real-life setting."He continues, "Our results prove the efficacy of ZnO-NP-coated socks in preventing bromodosis and inhibiting the development of pitted keratolysis. These socks could provide a new primary prevention option for both military personnel and those susceptible to these embarrassing and unpleasant conditions. We are continuing our research with other textiles and hope to treat and prevent the growth of bacterial and fungal infections."Source: Eurekalert