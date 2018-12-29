Fresh Insights into Treatment of Parkinson’s Disease

New therapeutic strategies have emerged over recent years to treat Parkinson's disease (PD) including gene- and stem cell- based therapies, targeted delivery of neurotrophic factors, and brain stimulation techniques such as Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), transcranial Direct Current Stimulation (tDCS), and Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS), said researchers.

Despite the numerous advances in cutting-edge approaches for the treatment or prevention of PD, there still exists some obstacles that have incapacitated the definitive treatment of this disease.



The review covers various gene therapy strategies including Adeno-Associated Virus-Glutamic Acid Decarboxylase (AAV-GAD), AAV-Aromatic L-Amino Acid Decarboxylase (AAV-AADC), Lenti-AADC/Tyrosine Hydroxylase/Guanosine Triphosphate- Cyclohydrolase I (Lenti-AADC/TH/GTP-CH1), AAV-Neurturin (AAV-NRTN), α-Synuclein silencing, and PRKN gene delivery. The review also covers the advantages and disadvantages of these treatments along with the results of relevant trials.



