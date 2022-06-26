Fresh COVID Cases in India Dip to 11,739

COVID in India

The recovery of 10,917 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,27,72,498. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.58%.While the daily positivity rate also declined to 2.59%, the weekly positivity rate stood at 3.25%.Also in the same period, a total of 4,53,940 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 86.07 crore.As of Sunday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 197.08 crore, achieved via 2,55,80,569 sessions.Source: IANS