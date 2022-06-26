About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Fresh COVID Cases in India Dip to 11,739

by Colleen Fleiss on June 26, 2022 at 11:11 PM
India has reported 11,739 new Covid-19 cases, a significant decline against the 15,940 infections registered the previous day, the Union Health Ministry said.

In the same period, the country reported 25 more Covid fatalities, taking the nationwide death toll to 5,24,999.

COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase

Healthy eating habits and adherence to physical activity are required during COVID-19 lockdown. WHO has prepared a set of general tips that you could follow during the lockdown to stay fit and healthy.
The active caseload has surged to 92,576, accounting for 0.21% of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 10,917 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,27,72,498. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.58%.

COVID in India

While the daily positivity rate also declined to 2.59%, the weekly positivity rate stood at 3.25%.
Fluvoxamine: An OCD Drug can Prevent Covid-19 Patients from Hospitalization

Fluvoxamine has been proven among one such drug that could be used to treat COVID-19. Dozens of COVID patients showed no clinical deterioration in their symptoms when treated with a drug, fluvoxamine.
Also in the same period, a total of 4,53,940 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 86.07 crore.

As of Sunday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 197.08 crore, achieved via 2,55,80,569 sessions.

Source: IANS
Green Fungus

Green fungus or Aspergillosis is caused by a common mold, which exists both indoors and outdoors. Every day, people inhale Aspergillus spores, but it isn''t harmful. However, it affects people who have a weak immune system. If the infection is left untreated, it can cause pneumonia.
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression

Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips to manage mental health and well-being during the pandemic.
