Fresh COVID Cases in India Dip to 11,739

India has reported 11,739 new Covid-19 cases, a significant decline against the 15,940 infections registered the previous day, the Union Health Ministry said.
In the same period, the country reported 25 more Covid fatalities, taking the nationwide death toll to 5,24,999.
The active caseload has surged to 92,576, accounting for 0.21% of the country's total positive cases.
COVID in IndiaWhile the daily positivity rate also declined to 2.59%, the weekly positivity rate stood at 3.25%.
Also in the same period, a total of 4,53,940 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 86.07 crore.
As of Sunday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 197.08 crore, achieved via 2,55,80,569 sessions.
Source: IANS